Ford Recalls over 700K Vehicles Due To Oil Leaks and Fire-Risk Issues

A Ford recall is underway for over 700,000 vehicles due to oil leaks and fire-risk issues. Ford is recalling 345,451 cars in one batch. They include its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles with 1.5L engines. Why? Because the engine oil separator housing could crack and develop an oil leak that might cause an engine fire. The automaker said there had been reports of at least eight fires that might be related to this issue. But there were no related injuries or crashes.

What To Know

Ford is recalling more than 700,000 automobiles.

Half of them are Ford Escape/Ford Bronco Sport; others are Ford F-150s/Ford Maverick and more.

Dealers will update integrated trailer brake control module software.

Ford Recall Affects Numerous Brands For What Automaker Offers

Dealers will inspect the oil separator for damage or oil leaks. They will replace the oil separator and seals, as necessary. The Ford recall also affects 391,836 2021-2022 F-150 Ford pickups, 2022 Ford Maverick, Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 vehicles. That is over a towed trailer equipped with an electric or electric-over hydraulic brake system. See, it might not brake.

But these Ford dealers will update the integrated trailer brake control module software. The automaker has 67 reports of improper function. That’s potentially related to the issue but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the recall. We get more from Reuters.

Other Recalls Involved Ford Mustang, Defective Airbag Issues

Back in February, Ford asked Mustang owners totaling 330,000 to return them. For the 2015-2017 models, they had a rearview camera issue. They were showing blank or fuzzy images. The cause stemmed from loose or damaged wiring. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents reported that the issues came from a “damaged decklid harness and/or an insufficiently soldered header connector internal to the camera.”

A USA Today report stated that the Ford Mustang’s wiring harness was put into the assembly line back on Feb. 22, 2014. Three years later, it came out on Oct. 2, 2017. Last year, there was the biggest auto recall in U.S. history. GM, Ford, and 17 other manufacturers recalled 43 million vehicles equipped with defective airbags.

Ford Motor Company was going to recall 3 million US and Canadian vehicles at a $610 million cost. This happened after some vehicles’ airbag inflators ruptured. It injured 400 people and killed at least 18 people in the United States and 27 people worldwide. The move came after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said they were rejecting Ford’s argument that there was no need to replace the airbags. Recalls continue to be an ongoing issue for Ford as apparent by Friday’s news.