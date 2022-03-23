Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs.

At a Glance:

Ford issued recalls for nearly 200,000 vehicles.

The latest Ford recall is a result of dangeorus break fluid leakage.

This marks the fifth Ford recall since the start of the new year.

Ford Dealers to Address Recalls Free of Charge

According to The Hill, the current Ford recall potentially affects 195,864 vehicles. Documents filed this week with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report brake fluid had accidentally leaked from the front wheel circuit.

Specific vehicles involved in the current recall are Ford F-150s with model years from 2016-2018, Ford Expeditions from 2016-2017, and Lincoln Navigators of the same year. Additionally, all affected vehicles boast a 3.5 liter turbocharged “EcoBoost” engine.

The outlet reports Ford dealers intend to repair the problem for affected vehicles free of charge.

So far, the automaker has reported four “low-speed” accidents relating to the current recall, though none have resulted in injury.

Other 2022 Ford Recalls:

The latest Ford recall differs significantly from the several others issued this year. Apparently, Ford has been struggling with all aspects of their vehicles as other 2022 recalls address everything from dysfunctional airbags to faulty rearview cameras.

Last month, more than 220,000 Ford Super Dutys saw recall after NHTSA uncovered an issue with the vehicles’ powertrain. It specifically affected pickups with gas engines and aluminum driveshafts. Essentially, the faulty combo potentially resulted in fractured driveshafts. Were this to occur, the administration said it could result in a “loss of motive power while driving.”

February also saw a recall affecting 330,000 Ford Mustangs. Essentially, the sports cars’ rearview cameras were displaying blank and fuzzy images, signifying a wiring issue.

Back in January, Ford had to issue two other recalls. On the topic of brakes, the more recent recall came as around 200,000 cars were incessantly displaying their brake lights. The January recall affected earlier Ford models, namely the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusions, as well as a few Mustangs. Only a handful of states were affected by the recall. These included Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Hawaii.

The earliest Ford recall for 2022 saw a rather serious hazard affecting three million vehicles. The January recall took place amid the biggest auto recall in U.S. history. Ford, alongside GM and 17 other manufacturers recalled 43 million vehicles that had been equipped with defective airbags. Prior to the recall, numerous airbag inflators ruptured, injuring 400 individuals and killing at least 18 people in the U.S. and 27 globally.