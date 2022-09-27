Ford’s ‘New’ Classic F-250 Pickups Revealed, But Prepare for Sticker Shock

Following the reveal of Ford’s “new” F-250 pickup, those interested in the vehicle may end up with sticker shock the moment they see its price.

According to Fox News, Florida-based Velocity Modern Classics has spent the past 10 years developing “restomods” of the Ford Bronco and International Scout. The company is now adding the fifth generation 1967 to 1972 F-250 to its roster. The company notably works on an original donor truck by removing the body from the frame. It then gives the vehicle a makeover. From there, it reinstalls on a custom chassis built by the Roadster Shop. This has with a suspension that replaces the rear leaf springs with coiler shock absorbers.

Meanwhile, the Ford F-250 powertrain has a 5.0-liter “Coyote” V8. This is from the current F-150. It sends its power to the wheels through a 4×4 system. It consists of a four-speed Ford transmission, Atlas transfer case, Ford nine-inch rear axel, and Dana 44 front axle.

Meanwhile, the Ford F-250 model is equipped with 18-inch wheels that are wrapped in a 33-inch all-terrain tires. It also features Wildwood four-wheel disc brakes. The Velocity Modern Classics F-250 starts at $285,000. A Heritage Edition, which has two-tone paint, billet hardware, a towing packing, and other upgrades is now listed for $325,000.

Velocity Modern Classics Released More Information About Its Ford F-250 Trucks

In late August, Velocity Modern Classics shared details about its Ford F-Series trucks. The company revealed that its passion is to bring vehicles like the F-Series, into the modern era.

“The Velocity team and our clients absolutely love classic F-Series trucks and we’ve had our hands on a few builds over the years that have redefined what a classic Ford truck can be. We’re proud to announce that Velocity Modern Classics will be launching a full line of Velocity Signature Series F-Series trucks to market in early 2023!”

The company further revealed that its “revolutionary customer build process” will soon be available on classic Ford F-Series trucks. It also planned to release more details about its Ford F-250 build at Good Guys at the Texas Motor Speedway earlier this month. “To power this classic hauler, Velocity has fitted a 5.0L Ford Coyote V8 and Automatic overdrive transmission. Driving on 18-inch wheels and 33-inch tires, all with the modern luxury of our Velocity Exclusive billet components and a completely custom interior.”

Cody Dabney, Director of Custom Vehicle Operations at Velocity also spoke about the company’s Ford F-250 uniqueness. “The Velocity F-250 is a representation of an incredible, innovative team that brought an idea to life with inspired renderings, calculated visions, and passion. ”

Daney then added, “The F-250 High Roller is the pinnacle of our new F-series Heritage Edition and a beautiful addition to our signature series. We can’t wait to see it on the road.”