Former Astronaut Unleashes on ‘Toxic’ NASA: ‘YOU Have a Problem!’

Following the anniversaries of the 1986 Challenger and 2003 Columbia shuttle disasters, former astronaut Charles Camarda is calling out NASA for its past mistakes.

In an opt-ed for the New York Post, Camarda stated that he has been “sounding the alarm” for years about the safety issues at NASA. The 70-year-old former astronaut stated among his 45-year career missions was flying on the first space shuttle to launch after the Columbia disaster, STS-114 (Discovery).

In his piece, Camarda calls out NASA for not learning the lessons from both the Challenger and Columbia accidents. The former astronaut then recalled the script he read in memory of those lost in the Columbia accident. “Tragically, two years ago, we came once more to realize that we had let our guard down. We became lost in our own hubris and learned once more the terrible price that must be paid for our failures.”

Former Astronaut Says NASA Never Put Its’ Guard Up After Both Challenger and Columbia Accidents

However, Camarda wrote the script still haunts him. He claimed NASA never put its guard up after each accident and only “weakly feinted jabs” in order to satisfy the Columbia Accident Investigation Board (CAIB) and its recommendations. The retired astronaut then said that the board concluded that while the technical issues between the two disasters were different, the real cause of both tragedies was NASA’s “toxic” culture.

“The CAIB worked very hard and made sound recommendations for correcting cultural and technical problems,” Camarda explained. “Unfortunately, NASA would openly ignore the cultural issues raised, and haughtily brush aside the insightful recommendations of the board, only months after the accident.”

Camarda accused many of the new leaders at NASA exhibited the same bad behaviors as previous leaders. The leadership almost caused tragedies for two shuttle flights, his own mission STS-114 and STS-121, in 2006. He then recalled the STS-114 crew having an unprecedented agreement prior to the mission’s launch. The crew would talk privately with the head of the Astronaut Office and no one else. This decision was made after the crew saw two small pieces of felt called a gap filler sticking up between the protective tiles near the orbiter’s nose. This could have disrupted airflow and led to another accident in space.

“The environment was so toxic that I carried a contact list of key researchers in my crew notebook,” Camarda explained. “Which I could use to bypass Mission Control and speak directly with researchers I trusted.”

Camarda Was Fired As Director Of Engineering After Speaking Out Against Launching STS-121

Following his time on 114, Camarda came back as Director of Engineering for STS-121. After his review, he said he didn’t believe it was safe to fly. He noted there were pieces of foam called ice frost ramps (IFRs) that needed to be removed. “Others backed me up, but the NASA administrator insisted on going forward. I was fired from my position 10 days later.”

His review was accurate and foam came off during launch and almost hit the wing. Luckily, there wasn’t any damage to the orbiter. Camarda described the leadership at the time as being tyrannical. NASA also had a system that still supported a production culture. This meant it was driven to meet schedules and budgets. This was instead of research-focused.