Former Home Depot CEO Blasts America’s Declining Work Ethic: ‘Nobody Gives a Damn’

Billionaire Bernie Marcus is a co-founder and former CEO of Home Depot. He recently shared some strong thoughts on the modern American work ethic. In a story reported by Fox News, he warned that socialism is a threat to the values that built this country.

“Nobody works. Nobody gives a damn. Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid,” is how he described the attitude of a lot of people these days.

His comments have drawn mixed reactions. Many of the Fox News hosts agree with him while other folks online called him out. “This guy looks like he hasn’t stocked a shelf or driven a forklift in 50 years” one man tweeted. “Another poster child for privilege and corporate greed complaining no one wants to work at unreasonable wages and conditions. More concerned about his personal wealth than the workers who make him wealthy,” said another lady.

Government Handouts Depreciating People’s Work Ethic

His main point is that the socialist leanings of federal government policies are exacerbating a sense of entitlement. Fox News personality Amy Freeze agrees.

“I do think that might be true in some situations because people don’t feel like they have to work anymore because they can get everything else for free from the government, or they’re getting paid more to go on the welfare system,” she said.

Pandemic lockdowns rattled the economy and altered how many businesses and organizations operate. Getting people to return to the workforce has been a difficult task ever since. Lisa Kennedy Montgomery from Fox Business expanded on that notion.

“People were paid to not work during the pandemic,” she said. There’s a large swath of people who would love to continue that trend, but with a looming recession, they will not get that luxury.”

Dr. Jannette Nesheiwatt, a Fox News Contributor agreed, stating “You know, I think it’s capitalism that helps pave the way out of poverty… if you look at socialism it’s governmental control, winners versus losers, but the government wants to take all your winners and equalize it, give it to everyone.”

Mike Rowe From Dirty Jobs Previously Shared Similiar Thoughts

The TV show Dirty Jobs, hosted by Mike Rowe, shed light on many of the gritty and most thankless jobs that keep America running. He recently noted that he’s noticed a shift in our culture’s work ethic as well.

While he acknowledged most Americans are still willing to put in the work to feed their families and pay their bills, it does seem like a lot of people just don’t want to do work. He said the scariest part is that many of the unemployed people aren’t even trying to find a job.

“They’ve punched out. They’re done,” he added after saying the realization is “chilling. “Now, I’m going to get a lot of pushback for this because people will say, well, you’re just calling lots and lots of people lazy. No, I’m not,” he said. “So what’s really happening in the country now that scares me right to my core fundamentally is that we’ve never had so much unrealized opportunity and so little enthusiasm for it.”