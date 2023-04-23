Former NBA, Duke Star JJ Redick Was Ejected From A Youth Game Over The Weekend, Doubles Down on Actions

When it comes to podcasts, nothing is really a secret anymore when it comes to the lives of athletes and celebrities. Former NBA and Duke star J.J. Redick shared a funny story recently on his podcast, when he had former Chicago Bulls star Jamal Crawford on the show. Reddick was coaching his kid’s youth basketball game, when he was ticked off that the referee didn’t call a travel, so he decided to let the official know about it. That’s when the official decided to dish out a technical foul to Reddick. Once he was given the T, he then asked the ref if he was serious. The ref responded by ejecting Reddick from the game. The former Duke star said on his podcast that he has no regrets and he thought the ejection was unwarranted.

Check out the exchange below on his podcast.

I stand by my actions in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon https://t.co/PmBvPNuaB6 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 20, 2023

It’s pretty hilarious that he actually got ejected from a youth basketball game. I mean, one would think that’s pretty difficult to do. But apparently, it’s not so difficult for Reddick. Another funny part of the story is that after the game, when the opposing team began taking pictures with the former Blue Devil superstar, the official actually realized it was J.J. Reddick who he tossed from the game. He then told someone else to let him know that he was sorry for ejecting him.

Reddick is known for not backing down from even ESPN’s biggest personalities in debates, such as Stephen A. Smith, so it’s not surprising to see him go back-and-forth with an official. It might be a little bit surprising that he’d get ejected from his kid’s basketball game, but the man has fire in his belly, and you have to respect it.

As a basketball analyst, he’s shown that he’s pretty talented and not afraid to speak his mind, no matter who may disagree with him. That we know, for certain. He’s saved plenty of money from his NBA career and he still has plenty of connections from the league. So, his podcast makes perfect sense for him, given how opinionated he is.

As a player in the NBA, it was impressive to see Reddick improve his game during his time in the league. He gradually made himself into a better all-around player, as opposed to the one-trick pony he was in college. His best season from beyond-the-arc came with the L.A. Clippers, when he averaged 47.5 percent in the 2015-2016 season. His best season production wise came with the 76ers, when he averaged 18.1 points per game, while shooting 39.7 from three-point range. He also connected on 89.4% of his free throws. There’s no question he’s one of the better pure shooters in league history.

While Reddick enjoyed a very good career in the NBA, he undoubtedly left an unforgettable mark on the college basketball world during his time with the Duke Blue Devils, establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. While he was certainly one of the most hated players in college basketball history, he silenced the critics with a near endless number of accolades during his prolific career in Durham.

His No. 4 jersey is retired in the rafters at Cameron Indoor Stadium and he became just the 13th player in Blue Devil history to have his jersey retired. He is still Duke’s all-time leading scorer (2,769 points) and by a pretty significant margin. Reddick also earned the Naismith Player of the Year Award in 2006, given to the best player in college basketball. That season, he averaged 26.8 points per game, while connecting on 42.1% of his shots from beyond-the-arc.