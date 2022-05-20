Former NFL Quarterback Michael Vick Comes Out of Retirement to Play in Fan Controlled Football

One of the most dynamic players in NFL history is coming out of retirement for one last hoorah. Quarterback Michael Vick will join the Fan Controlled Football league and appear in his first game on Saturday, May 28. The 41-year-old has not yet been assigned to one of the eight teams.

FCF is pro football where fans call the plays. There are real games played in an indoor, high-tech studio arena and streamed live on Twitch. It is a condensed version of the outdoor game, with seven-on-seven play and a three-man line on a 50-yard field. With a running clock and no replay, the games only take one hour.

According to Reuters’ Frank Pingue, Vick became interested after seeing the success the league brought his friend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens. The most well-known player in FCF is former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

In its second year of operation, FCF says it has attracted over 12 million viewers across Twitch, Peacock, NBCLX, DAZN and fubo Sports Network this season. Vick could help those numbers grow, as the playoffs begin the week after his debut.

A Muddled Legacy for One of NFL’s Best

Vick retired in 2016 after a 13-season playing career, most notably with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. During his prime with the Falcons, Vick was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for his involvement in a dogfighting ring. He returned and signed with the Eagles, where he experienced a miniature revival for a few years. Vick spent time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before calling it quits.

Vick was chosen by Atlanta with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, becoming the first Black quarterback ever taken with the top selection. He appeared on the cover of Madden 2004 as his popularity skyrocketed, but the dogfighting ultimately derailed that trajectory and his legacy. The lefty passed for 22,464 yards and rushed for an NFL quarterback record 6,109 yards over 143 games – 115 starts.