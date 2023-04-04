Former President Donald Trump Surrenders to Manhattan Authorities After Being Indicted

Less than a week after he was indicted on charges related to “cover-up” payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, former President Donald Trump has officially surrendered to Manhattan authorities.

According to PEOPLE, there are 34 felony counts against President Trump for allegedly falsifying business records. Around 1:20 p.m. local time, Trump entered the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday (April 4th) and was placed under arrest. The former world leader had traveled from his home in Mar-a-Lago the day before to attend the hearing, which revealed more details about the 34 counts.

Donald Trump, who is now campaigning for another term as U.S. President, is making history as being the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. He was arraigned before Judge Juan Merchan, who is the trial judge presiding over the case. It was reported by Fox News that Trump was not handcuffed after arriving at the courthouse. This is due to an arrangement Trump made with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He was fingerprinted and processed before going in front of Judge Merchan.

Fox News also reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating former President Donald Trump for hush money payments that were made leading up to the 2016 presidential election. A $130,000 payment was made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both women were paid to remain silent over alleged affairs. Trump has continuously denied any relationship between him and the women.

Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty For All 34 Counts of Falsifying Business Records & Conspiracy

After being arraigned, Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in paying off hush money to Daniels and McDougal. One of Trump’s attorneys, Todd Blanche, spoke on his behalf when announcing he pled guilty. Cameras were not allowed during the court proceedings due to Judge Merchan banning them from the courtroom.

The former president is now planning to head back to Mar-a-Lago to deliver a message at 8:15 p.m. this evening. NBC News reports that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is currently installing bike racks along portions of the road leading to Trump’s Florida estate.

Meanwhile, President Biden has remained quiet about Trump’s indictment. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shrugged off any questions about the former president’s case during a briefing on Tuesday. She did however say the situation was not something that Biden is focused on. Jean-Pierre then noted the White House will continue to not comment on the criminal case. She did point out that the White House is prepared for potential protests that may occur over the situation.