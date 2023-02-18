Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care at Home

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, is transitioning to hospice care at home at age 98. He served as president from 1977 to 1981.

The Carter Center released the following statement on Twitter. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Last year, Carter celebrated his 98th birthday, taking the title of oldest living US president from George H.W. Bush who passed away in late 2018 at 94 years old. Despite the COVID pandemic limiting public interactions and appearances, Carter has still been an outspoken advocate for democracy on a global scale – something he’s championed throughout his life.

In 2015, Carter won his battle with brain cancer, CNN reports. However, he experienced a series of health issues in 2019 that led him to have surgery for pressure relief on his brain. Regrettably, he was unable to continue teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia – something which had become part of his daily routine over the course of several decades.

Jimmy Carter’s post-presidential career is longer than any other president

Before entering his political career, Jimmy Carter was a Naval lieutenant and peanut farmer. He later served as governor of Georgia from 1971-1975. He was elected president of the United States in 1977 for one term until 1981.

For four decades since leaving office, President Carter has leveraged his legacy to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others both domestically and around the world. President Carter’s post-White House life has been exceptionally lengthy. At 41 years and counting, surpassing Herbert Hoover’s longest duration in the position by a decade. This gave him ample time to write 30 books, including one released when he was 93.

The former president is renowned for his unwavering advocacy of human rights. History will remember him forever as the main broker behind the Camp David Accords in 1978. This was a peace treaty between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin that continues to be remembered today.

With the aim to further world peace and health, Carter and his wife Rosalynn formed The Carter Center. Through its efforts, this center has proven successful in monitoring foreign elections to promote democracy. It’s also been successful in reducing diseases among developing countries.

An ardent supporter of Habitat for Humanity, Carter has been volunteering with the organization for many years. As a testament to his unwavering commitment to advocating for peace and harmony around the world, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.