Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Makes Massive $7M Donation to Ukraine

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, donated $7 million to organizations devoted to helping people in Ukraine fleeing the Russian invasion.

According to TMZ, Dorsey donated $1 million each to seven groups.

The 4-1-1 on Dorsey’s Donations

Dorsey, who resigned from Twitter last year, donated $1 million each to seven groups

Russian official took social media shot at Dorsey earlier this month

Russia cut access to Twitter and Facebook after invasion.

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Twitter Is Labeling Some Russian Tweets as Propaganda

Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006. But he resigned as CEO of the social media company last November. However, he’s still closely linked to the company. Russia blocked access to Twitter days after it began an invasion of Ukraine. It also is denying access to Facebook.

Twitter decided to tamp down on the sharing of misinformation from propaganda media outlets controlled by the Russian government. The social media site began labeling tweets that have links to Russian sites.

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity, tweeted:

“Today, we’re adding labels to Tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media websites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content on Twitter. Our product should make it easy to understand who’s behind the content you see, and what their motivations and intentions are.”

Check Out Which Groups Dorsey Selected

Here are the groups who will receive Dorsey’s donations:

Nova Ukraine: Ukrainians working in the tech industry in Silicon Valley founded this group in 2014. That was the last time Russia sent troops into the country.

Ukraine Crisis Fund: Money will be used to provide food, water and hygiene kits.

World Central Kitchen: Founded by chef Jose Andres, the group is serving hot meals to Ukrainian refugees.

Sunflower of Peace: Boston-based group is distributing first-aid kits and medicine to first responders in Ukraine.

Razom: Group is sending medical supplies and humanitarian relief.

Mercy Corps: Focuses most on helping the elderly and disabled in Ukraine. Gives cash and supplies to refugees. They also find safe routes to Romania and Poland.

GlobalGiving: Fund is hoping to raise $20 million to assist fleeing Ukrainians.

Russian Official Blasted Dorsey with Nazi Image

Although Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO, some Russian officials still see him in the role. Dmitry Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister of Russia, likened Dorsey to a Nazi in a photo-shopped image he shared on Twitter. Rogozin now heads up the Russian space agency. The caption, translated from Russian to English — “At a meeting on organizing hatred for the Russian people.” Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was in the image, which also had a reference to Alexa, created by Jeff Bezos’ Amazon.

На совещании по организации ненависти к русскому народу. pic.twitter.com/DhnGpiomxZ — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 11, 2022

Dorsey isn’t the only celebrity or high-profile businessman donating money to help Ukraine.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $20 million for Ukraine. That’s where Kunis was born.

“I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983,” Kunis said. “I came to America in 1991. (And) I have always considered myself American, a proud American, I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”