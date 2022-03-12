Former U.S. Army Soldier Flies to Ukraine to Join Foreign Legion in Fight Against Russia

One former United States Army soldier has made his way to Ukraine to join the Foreign Legion in the fight against Russia.

That’s right, Outsiders. California native Jericho Sky, 25, recently joined the Ukrainian Foreign Legion and traveled to the country to help defend its citizens. Evidently, he never really believed that Putin would invade. However, after seeing it happen, Skye feels the call to help try and stop him.

He was able to enter Ukraine with the help of a Polish truck driver who drove him across the border

Going to Ukraine to fight was probably always in the back of Jericho Skye’s mind. But after seeing videos of civilians in Ukraine being bombed and killed, he told SWNS that he had to do something.

“What’s happening in [Ukraine] is atrocious,” Skye told the outlet. “It’s a totally unprovoked attack. We as the world have to stand together and fight not only tyranny but to fight [Putin’s] way of thinking that he can just come and brutalize whoever he wants and take over. So it’s up to us to hold that line and show him that we as the world are not going to take this.”

He went on to add that “if it doesn’t stop here, then it’s not going to stop.”

As far as military experience is concerned, Jericho Skye has never actually served in active combat. However, he did serve as a military policeman in the 137th Military Police Detachment of the U.S. Army.

“I have a set of skills that are always there,” he said. “There’s a very real enemy and it’s really easy to understand what our mission is here — to defend the country.”

Besides all of the videos, another reason for Skye’s involvement in Ukraine is that he saw that no one else was helping.

“Nobody else wants to get involved, and I get that. But it’s just their civilians with no training holding back one of the world superpowers. It’s like looking out my window and seeing a kid being beaten up while everyone stands around them and says they want to help but can’t.”

“I don’t mind if I get injured, I’ll be there to help them,” he said. “And these guys are holding their own. They’re putting up some stiff resistance against some of the best fighters on earth. It’ll be an honor to serve with these guys.”