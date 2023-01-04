Former Waffle House Employee Who Went Viral for Swatting Chair During Brawl Says She Was ‘Blacklisted’

A former Waffle House employee is claiming that she has been “blacklisted” after a video of her during a brawl went viral. The Waffle House employee known simply as Halie “B” became an internet sensation when a clip showed her swatting away a chair thrown her way. However, Halie is now claiming that this video led to her being blacklisted at the franchise. Unable to work at Waffle House again.

“I was blacklisted,” the former Waffle House employee laments in a recent update. Halie adds that she has “tried working for another sometime earlier this year and they found out I was blacklisted.”

“I can’t ever work for Waffle House again,” Halie explains.

This is a real frustration to Halie because she had worked hard to get to the level she had before the viral brawl. According to Halie, she worked at the restaurant chain for four years. During this time, she worked her way up “from being a waitress to being a ‘Rock Star.’”

An honor, she says, that the popular chain of restaurants doesn’t give to “just anybody.”

Things Escalate When A Rowdy Group Enter The Waffle House

According to Halie, the customers entered the Waffle House where she worked later in her shift. The group was trying to sit in a section that had been closed off, Halie remembers. But, she chose to ignore this issue and stay focused on her other customers.

The group, however, was not going to calm down. One of the women kept coming up to the counter asking for drinks and requesting she takes their order. Halie says she refused, however, saying that she told the group she wouldn’t serve them until they found a spot in one of the open areas.

The waitress remembers how one of the patrons kept coming up asking for a glass of water, or a glass of tea. “Now granted, I get it. You’re drunk,” Halie says. “You’re thirsty. For sure. Yeah, catch someone’s attention.”

But, she continues in the update, the restaurant was busy. And she had other customers who were being polite waiting for service as well.

“I was telling them I was gonna kick ’em out ’cause they were being rude,” the former Waffle House employee remembers. “I ain’t gonna cook your food, you’re being rude to me.”