Four Hospitalized After Laptop Bursts Into Flames On United Flight

Tuesday morning, a United flight from San Diego had to emergency land after the external battery pack of a passenger ignited on board. The incident occurred around 7:30 am and started in first class, CBS 8 reports. “I’m shaking, I’m shaking,” passenger Caroline Lipinski told the outlet. “I didn’t know what was happening.”

Seated in the front row of first class, Lipinski noticed a bag from a passenger behind her smoking. “We had just taken off and a few minutes into the flight I heard people yelling ‘Smoke!'” she recalled. “[I] turned around and a gentleman, his bag was smoking,” she explained. “He threw something on the ground and it was a battery charger pack or something from his laptop, it burst into fire.”

Before she knew it, the smoke had filled the cabin of the United flight. Seated a few rows away was Stephan Jones, an ex-police officer who witnessed the carpet catching fire. “Some [passengers] were gasping, screaming,” Jones said. “The guy next to me ran to the back of the plane. Flight attendants were grabbing fire extinguishers and running to the front.”

In order to clear the air, the crew extinguished the fire and asked all passengers to turn on their airplane ventilators. Jones reported that he witnessed a man whose hands had been scorched black by flames as he threw away a battery pack. Later at the airport, Jones reported seeing this same individual questioned by Harbor Police officers.

The crew acted fast during the fire on the United flight

San Diego Fire-Rescue reported that firefighters managed to contain the fire inside a single bag. This prevented it from engulfing other parts of the aircraft. This was made possible by containing the source, which reportedly consisted of a lithium-ion battery.

The Federal Aviation Administration is sending a clear message through its videos hosted on the official website. Lithium batteries pose potential risks and must be handled with caution. According to San Diego Fire Department, two passengers were sent to the hospital. This was for treatment of smoke inhalation after United flight 2664 touched down. Additionally, several attendants underwent medical examinations as a safety measure.

“Our crew acted quickly to contain the device and medical personnel met the aircraft upon arrival at the gate,” United Airlines said in a statement. “We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft and we are making arrangements to get our customers to their destinations.”

FlightAware records show that United flight 2664 was in the sky for 44 minutes. At 7:07 AM, it departed San Diego International Airport and subsequently landed at precisely 7:51 AM back to its original point of departure.