Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine

Yesterday, reports stated journalist Benjamin Hall received hospitalization in Ukraine after an attack. Accompanying him was Fox News longtime cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who also happened to be caught in the conflict. Tragically, the news outlet reported today Zakrzewski died in the attack.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott informed the staff in a company-wide memo this morning Variety happened to obtain. Zakrzewski and correspondent Benjamin Hall were reporting in Horenka, outside of Kyvi, Ukraine, when their vehicle came under fire. Hall received injuries and remains hospitalized in Ukraine, but Pierre lost his life in the attack.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us,” Scott’s memo begins. “His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February. His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — From photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill. He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet.”

Additionally, Scott mentioned last December he received the “Unsung Hero” award for his invaluable work. The news outlet also gave Zakrzewski an on-air tribute this morning. “He was a professional, he was a journalist, and he was a friend. We here at the Fox News Channel want to offer our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife, Michelle, and his entire family. Pierre Zakrzewski was only 55 years old, and we miss him already,” they said.

Russian Troops Killed American Journalist Brent Renaud while in Ukraine

Unfortunately, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, more people continue to lose their lives. Just a few days prior to Zakrzewski dying, Russian troops also killed American journalist Brent Renaud while he was in Ukraine.

According to Daily Mail, American freelance filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud died when Russian troops shot him while filming. He was recording footage of refugees in Irpin, a Kyiv suburb when Putin’s troops opened fire. They fatally shot Renaud in the neck while injuring a colleague.

Another journalist who survived the attack named Juan Arredondo told various news outlets what happened. He states after crossing the first bridge, the vehicle crossed a checkpoint near another when Russians began firing. The driver turned around to evade incoming fire, but a fatal bullet hit Renaud in the neck.

Renaud was 50 years old.