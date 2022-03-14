fox-news-journalist-benjamin-hall-reportedly-hospitalized-in-ukraine

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall has reportedly been hospitalized in Ukraine. CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy shared the news on his Twitter account. He also includes a memo sent to all employees by Suzanne Scott. The memo alerts her colleagues to the disturbing news of the network’s journalist’s circumstances.

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall suffered injuries while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” her memo begins. FOX News continues gathering information as the situation quickly unfolds.

Darcy’s caption reads, “Breaking: Fox says that correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized after being injured reporting in Ukraine.”

Breaking: Fox says that correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized after being injured reporting in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KYoqv6P1Ok — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 14, 2022

Darcy shared the news not only to have viewers keep Hall and his family in their thoughts and prayers, but also to remind them of the risk journalists and news reporters put their lives in to deliver information on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Hall began his career in media as a war correspondent. However, he started reporting from the Middle East and Africa and filing reports for several news organizations. These included The New York Times, Sunday Times, Agence France-Presse, and BBC. In 2015, his career escalated after joining FOX. Over the years, his job included covering dangerous conflict zones, including Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Currently, he serves as Fox’s State Department correspondent. He is also the author of “Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army.”

American Journalist Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Troops in Ukraine: Report

On Sunday, 51-year-old award-winning American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud suffered gunshot wounds and died while covering the events in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to police, Renaud was in the car with other journalists in Irpen when Russian soldiers opened fire. One of Renaud’s colleagues at the scene also sustained injuries, as Daily Mail reports.

In the a tribute piece written in the New York Times, readers discover that Renaud survived a previous attack in Cambodia in the 1990s. At the time, he spoke with Filmmaker magazine about the day the car he traveled became “busted through a military checkpoint, drawing fire on the car from the soldiers.”

Officials believed that Renaud was covering an assignment for the New York Times on the day of his death. The other journalist with him at the time also stated that Renaud suffered a gunshot to the neck. As a result, the group had no choice but to leave him behind.

“We had crossed the first bridge in Irpen,” the journalist named Juan explained. “We were going to film other refugees leaving we got into a car. Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge. We crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. The driver turned around, there were two of us. My friend is Brent Renaud.”