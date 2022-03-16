Freelance Journalist Killed in Ukraine During Attack That Injured Fox News’ Benjamin Hall

In another tragic attack, Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, a freelance journalist, was killed in Ukraine during the attack that wounded FOX’s, Benjamin Hall. Not only that, but cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was with Hall when fire struck their vehicle, also passed away.

At a Glance

Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova died while serving as a consultant for FOX News in Ukraine.

Pierre Zakrzewski passed away while newsgathering with Benjamin Hall.

As many know, the network announced that Hall suffered injuries while reporting outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. Television journalist John Roberts shared the news by reading from a memo from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott. The memo alerts FOX News colleagues to the disturbing news of the network’s journalist’s position.

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall suffered injuries while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” he started. “We have a minimal level of details right now. But Ben is hospitalized and our teams are on the ground working to gather additional information. The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance.”

Roberts continued by reminding everyone that journalists continue to put their lives at risk every day to deliver important news.

Hall started his career in journalism and media as a war correspondent. However, he started reporting from the Middle East and Africa and filing reports for several news organizations. These organizations included The New York Times, Sunday Times, Agence France-Presse, and BBC. In 2015, his career escalated after he became a member of FOX. Over the years, his job included covering dangerous conflict zones, including Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. These days, he works as Fox’s State Department correspondent. Not only that, but the 39-year-old British journalist is also a published author. Hall’s book, “Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army,” made its way to the public also in 2015.

FOX News Mourns the Deaths of Journalist and Cameraman Killed in Ukraine

24-year-old freelance journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova died in Ukraine while covering a story on the Russia-Ukraine war. Upon hearing the tragic news, FOX put out a statement revealing Kuvshynova died while on the job. She passed away while “helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources.” The FOX news team in Ukraine also stated that Kuvshynova was passionate about music, the arts, and photography.

FOX News also revealed that 55-year-old Zakrzewski played a role in helping Afghan freelance associates and their families get out of the country after the U.S. withdrawal. Not only that, but the network also shared how much others enjoyed working with the cameraman. Others saw him as brave, respected, professional, talented, and popular among colleagues.

In December at Fox News’ annual employee Spotlight Awards, officials presented Pierre with the “Unsung Hero” award “in recognition of his invaluable work,” said Suzanne Scott.