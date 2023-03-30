Freight Train Carrying Ethanol Derails, Catches Fire, & Forces Evacuations in Minnesota

Less than two months after the devastating incident in East Palestine, Ohio, another freight train has reportedly derailed and caught fire, this time in Minnesota.

According to FOX Business, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was carrying “a form of ethanol” and “a corn syrup liquid” while traveling through Minnesota when the accident occurred. Authorities in the small town of Raymond made the quick decision to evacuate residents.

BNSF told the media outlet that the 22 cars of the freight train came off the tracks near the small town around 1 a.m. local time on Thursday (March 30th). No injuries were reported during the incident. “BNSF field personnel are responding to assess the derailment site and will be working closely with local first responders,” BNSF stated. The company noted that the main track is blocked and an estimated time for reopening the line is not available. The cause of the derailment remains unclear.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office stated the freight train derailment situation. “Fire departments from Raymond and numerous area departments responded as several of the derailed tankers started on fire and were determined to be carrying a form of ethanol and others with a corn syrup liquid.”

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said that an evacuation area of 1/2 mile was established around the crash site. Law enforcement officers and EMS assisted in the process. “Residents were instructed to leave their homes and an emergency collection site for those with nowhere to go was established at the Central Minnesota Christian School building in nearby Prinsburg, Minnesota.”

Authorities have stated that the fire is still in the process of being contained as of Thursday morning. Authorities also advise not to travel to the city of Raymond. The small town has a population of 780.

A Canadian National Railway Company Freight Train Derailed Near Pittsburgh This Week

Meanwhile, a Canadian National Railway Company freight train derailed near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday (March 29th).

With this incident, a CN spokesperson revealed to FOX News that 15 railcars containing iron ore derailed. It was noted that there were no “dangerous goods” on the freight train. No fires or injuries were reported. The cause of that accident also remains under investigation.

FOX Business also reported another freight train operated by Canadian Pacific derailed. This time in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois on Sunday (March 26th). Two of the train’s cars came off the tracks around 12:45 p.m. in Franklin Park. This suburb is about four miles south of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

At the time of the accident, Canadian Pacific stated that one of the derailed cars was carrying wheat while the other was empty. “The train was wobbling a bit,” a witness, Tyler Verschelden, recalled. “We heard loud noises, banging, and crashing.”