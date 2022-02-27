‘Full House’: Here’s Everything We Know About Upcoming Reunion

Several Full House stars will appear at an event called ’90s Con, which reunites iconic television stars from that era.

’90s Con reunites Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, and Scott Weinger, who played D.J. Tanner, Joey Gladstone, Kimmy Gibbler, and Steve Hale, respectively. Other shows with cast members featured include All That, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World, Charmed,Family Matters, and Party of Five, among others.

Full House aired from 1987 to 1995. In addition to the aforementioned cast members, it also starred Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, the Olsen twins, and the late Bob Saget. They later reunited for a reboot called Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020. According to Coulier, the cast is as close in real life as they were onscreen.

“We’re so close that whenever and wherever we get together, it’s like a family reunion,” Coulier said. “This may sound kind of sappy, but we really do love each other. We’ve been through everything together — births, deaths, marriages, divorces, our shows being picked up and cancelled. We’re a real family on and off camera.”

Sadly, that family suffered a horrible loss. On Jan. 9, Saget was discovered dead in a hotel room. After an investigation, his cause of death was revealed as head trauma. His real-life family took the opportunity to speak up about the accident that caused his passing.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the Saget family said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Full House Stars Pay Tribute to Late Bob Saget

Additionally, Saget’s Full House family mourned him. The cast, along with series creator Jeff Franklin, posted a lengthy statement memorializing the late actor.

The statement read: “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob. ~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate.”

Additionally, each of them posted their own lovely tributes. However, it was Jodie Sweetin who really delved into how amazing of a man he was.

B”ob was a wonderful human being,” Sweetin wrote in one of may paragraphs of her post. “A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too.”