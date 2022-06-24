Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Notebook Confession Reportedly Revealed

In early September 2021, Brian Laundrie returned home from a cross-country road trip without his 22-year-old fiancee, Gabby Petito, sparking a nationwide search for the young girl that ultimately ended with the discovery of her remains in Teton County, the couple’s last known stop.

A month later, Brian Laundrie, himself, was found dead after committing suicide in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. The FBI discovered several personal items along with the body, including a notebook thought to detail his actions on the road trip with Gabbie.

Until now, the contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook have remained undisclosed. Today, however, the FBI finally released copies of notes Laundrie made before taking his own life.

“I ended her life,” he wrote. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted. But I see now all the mistakes I made, I panicked, I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go one without her.”

“Please do not make life harder for my family,” he continued. “They lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I’m sorry.”

In a statement given to Fox News on Friday, Steve Bertolino, Laundrie family attorney, explained the fate of the notebook after its discovery in a Florida swamp.

“Today the Petito family attorney, Patrick Reilly, and myself met with the FBI in Tampa to sort through and take possession of the personal items that belonged to Gabby and Brian,” Bertolino said. “As part of this return of property in FBI custody I was given Brian’s notebook and I have turned [the] same over to Chris and Roberta Laundrie.”

The Family of Gabby Petito File a Lawsuit Against the Laundries

The contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook were just made public today. Some suspect, however, that Brian Laundrie’s parents were aware of the details long before its release.

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie vehemently deny knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder. They also insist they did not assist Brian Laundrie in his evasion of law enforcement.

Gabby Petito’s family, however, claims that the Laundries went on a vacation with Brian knowing of the location of Gabby’s remains. As such, they filed a lawsuit against the Laundrie family.

“They went on vacation knowing that Brian Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito,” the lawsuit read, as reported by WFLA. “It is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito’s parents were attempting to locate her”. A jury trial will begin the week of August 14, 2023, in Sarasota County, Florida. The family of Gabby Petito is seeking damages of more than $30,000.