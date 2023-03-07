Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Mother Speaks Out About ‘Burn After Reading’ Letter

Following the news that Gabby Petito’s parents are looking for a copy of the “burn after reading” letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother as part of a wrongful death lawsuit, Roberta Laundrie is now speaking out about the evidence.

Fox News reports that in an affidavit filed on Monday (March 6th), Brian Laudnrie’s mother Roberta, spoke about the letter. “While I used words that seem to have a connection with Brian’s actions and his taking of Gabby’s life,” Roberta admitted. “I never would have fathomed the events that unfolded months later between Brian and Gabby would reflect the words in my letter.”

Roberta, her husband Christopher, and their attorney Steve Bertolino stated the letter was written before Brian and Gabby Petito went on their road trip in 2021. They are asking the court to deny the Petitos a copy of the letter. In the letter, Roberta allegedly writes about lending her son a shovel.

Brian Laundrie’s mother also explained the context of the letter. She said the words were inspired by children’s books The Runaway Bunny and Little Bear. She also said the words came from a writing exercise book that Petito gave to her soon, Burn After Writing.

“Brian, Gabby, and I often joked about this book and the importance of being able to express yourself,” Roberta stated. She noted that the book was about embarrassing ideas that could be “burned away.”

Here is Why Brian Laundrie’s Mother Wrote ‘Burn After Reading’ on the Letter’s Envelope

Brian Laundrie’s mother also admitted in the latest affidavit that she didn’t want anyone else to read the letter. “In some way, I did not want anyone else to read it,” Roberto explained. “As I know it is not the type of letter a mother writes to her adult son and I did not want to embarrass Brian.”

In an effort to not embarrass her son, Roberta revealed why she wrote “Burn After Reading” on the envelope. “I knew that Brian would know what that meant. I am now appreciative that he actually kept it.”

Roberta then stated that she sent her son the letter because she felt like they were growing apart. She hoped the letter reassured him through a light-heart and quirky reminder” of their relationship. “Although a few of the words in the letter are being quoted by others as having a connection to this case, all of the words taken together and in the context of a reason the letter was written show that there is no connection.”

Fox News then reports that Roberta dismissed speculation that the letter was in Brian’s bag. The item was discovered in the swamp area where her son’s remains were found.

Meanwhile, the Petitos’ attorney, Pay Reilly, stated he expects the court to compel its disclosure. He also said that he has seen the letter, but does not have a copy. The attorney noted the letter’s contents show it was written after the couple left.