Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming.

Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.

On December 20, that letter and its subsequential correspondences became public records. Among the documents was an allegation that Roberta offered to help Brian hide Gabby’s body.

“This request certainly would also include the note that Roberta Laundrie wrote to Brian Laundrie, [in] which she offered to bring a shovel to help bury the body,” wrote Reilly. “The note was released to the custody of Mr. Bertolino on Friday, June 24, 2022, by the FBI.”

The Laundrie Family Attorney Claims Roberta Wrote the Letter Long Before Gabby Petito’s Murder

That day, Reilly and the Laundrie’s long-time lawyer, Steve Bertolino, met with the FBI in Tampa, FL. In an interview with Fox News Digital, the lawyers said that several documents were shared with authorities. And Reilly claimed that one was titled “burn after reading.” At the time, he would not elaborate on its contents.

“I don’t feel comfortable summarizing the letter,” he said. “The content is very specific and best read when available. If my belief as to the time it was written is accurate, it shows that at least Roberta Laundrie knew of Gabby’s murder before Gabby’s body was located. The rest of the notebook contained letters to his family.”

Roberta did not include a date on the writing. But Reilly believes “the content of the letter seems to indicate that it was written after Gabby’s death.”

Bertolino, however, said that Roberta wrote it before Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie left for their ill-fated cross-country road trip. And he has maintained that belief since the letter was first shared with authorities.

“Attorney Reilly and his clients are entitled to allege what they want in court filings, but their allegations are not based on fact but on conjecture only,” he told Fox News Digital on Dec. 30. “The letter in question was written prior to Brian and Gabby leaving Florida and has nothing to do with this case.”

He further claimed that Reiling only wants to “further sensationalize” the case and is “taking unrelated comments out of context.”

The authorities have not charged Chris and Roberta Laundrie with a crime connected to Gabby Petito’s death.