Gabby Petito Lawsuit Reveals Brian Laundrie Was ‘Mental and Emotional Threat’ Weeks Before Murder

More than a year and a half after Gabby Petito died at the hands of her then-boyfriend Brian Laundrie, new evidence reveals that Laundrie was a “mental and emotional threat” weeks before the murder.

According to Fox News, the evidence in a new court filing late Wednesday (March 1st) after the lawyers of Petito’s parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt showed transcripts of an interview between a Moab, Utah police officer who encountered the couple at the infamous car stop. The stop happened roughly two weeks before Laundrie stranded and bludgeoned Petito to death in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Although Utah statute reportedly requires police officers to make arrests or issue citations in all domestic incidents, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie didn’t face any charges.

Due to the lack of an arrest, an outside investigation by Price Police Department captain, Brandon Ratcliff occured. He faulted the responder Moab officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins, for “unintentional mistakes.” Ratcliff also made a series of disciplinary and training recommendations. The lawsuit now accuses Pratt of willful misconduct. It alleges that the Moab Police Department failed to implement a “lethality assessment protocol” well.

During the stop, Gabby Petito was visibly shaken. She also told the authorities that Laundrie had grabbed her face and gestured toward her neck. However, the police officers accused Petito of being the aggressor in the situation. The two officers did not deem Laundrie as being a potential suspect even though the 9-1-1 called alleged he had hit Petito in public.

Police Officer Involver in Moab, Utah Traffic Stop Said He Didn’t Believe Gabby Petito Committed Any Assault on Brian Laundrie

Meanwhile, during an exchange with Ratcliffe during the investigation, Moab officer Eric Pratt stated he didn’t actually believe that Gabby Petito committed any assault on Brian Laundrie.

“I took my 16 years of experience, and said I believed Gabby,” Pratt stated. “Based on the totality of circumstances and based on what she appears physically capable of and biased off what I saw him doing and acting the way he was acting, I don’t think she assaulted him.”

Pratt also allegedly described Laundrie as being a “weird, not healthy dude” and showed more “red flags than a Chinese communist rally.” He then stated he thought Laundrie was an emotional and mental threat to Petito. Despite this, the couple was able to leave the town after spending one night apart. Ratcliffe questioned Pratt and Robbins’ decision to do an arrest.

“Just because Gabby was determined to be the predominant aggressor as it related to this incident, doesn’t mean she was the long-term predominant aggressor in this relationship,” Ratcliff stated.

However, he also noted that the officers were unable to have actionable evidence at the time of the stop. Pratt went on to tell Ratcliff that he found the statement from the reporting party. It revealed that Petito and Laundrie shared a “strangely consistent” description of Laundrie putting his hands on Petito’s face.

Gabby Petito’s parents are currently seeking $50 million in damages.