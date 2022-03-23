Gabby Petito’s Family, Friends Honor Her on What Would’ve Been 23rd Birthday

For many Americans, the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie and the national news coverage for the previously missing travel vlogger, Gabby Petito, seems like a lifetime ago. The rate at which news travels and develops sees even the largest headlines fade to the past. However, for Gabby Petito’s family and friends, her death is anything but forgotten. Over on social media, Petito’s closest loved ones shared heartfelt tributes on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

What to Know:

Gabby Petito was a 22-year-old travel vlogger who disappeared at the end of August 2021 during a cross-country roadtrip with boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Her death was ruled a homicide by investigators; Laundrie was the sole person of interest.

Gabby Petito would have turned 23 on March 19th.

Her family and friends shared heartfelt tributes to Gabby Petito in honor of her birthday.

Loved Ones Remember Gabby Petito as ‘An Angel’

Unbelievably, six months have passed since Gabby Petito was murdered. And while the rest of the nation has seemed to move forward, the young woman’s friends and family continue to battle their grief. Gabby Petito’s father, brother, and best friend shared heartfelt birthday posts in honor of the vlogger’s 23rd birthday.

On the 20th, the day after the young woman’s birthday, Joseph Petito, father to Gabby Petito, shared on Twitter, “Going to watch the sunset and reminisce about the last sunset we saw together from here.” E News reports images capture the scene from a pier along the Gulf of Mexico.

TJ Schmidt, brother to Gabby Petito, also shared a picture of his sister in honor of her birthday.

“Love you so much gabbs ik this is late but happy birthday. I miss you more than words can describe.”

Additionally, Gabby Petito’s best friend, Rose Davis, shared a sweet clip to TikTok featuring happy times alongside the travel vlogger.

“A very happy heavenly birthday to the woman that taught me what I deserve!” Davis wrote. “Hope you’re having a great day up there angel.” Interested Outsiders can take a look at Davis’s thoughtful video clip below.

Petito Family Currently Suing Brian Laundrie’s Parents

Amid Gabby Petito’s heavenly birthday wishes, the young woman’s parents are currently in the midst of suing Brian Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta. The grieving family filed the lawsuit, alleging Laundries’ parents knew of their daughter’s murder. They also filed for $100,000 in damages.

To this point, the Laundries have called the suit “baseless,” drawing attention to their aid in finding their son’s remains and belongings amid a search of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

As proceedings get underway, criminal defense attorney, Josh Ritter, said the civil lawsuit could bring to light more details surrounding the events of the murder investigation.