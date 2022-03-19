Gabby Petito’s Family Suing Brian Laundrie’s Parents: What to Know

There’s a whole lot to figure out in the Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie parents lawsuit and inquiring minds want to know.

According to criminal defense attorney Josh Ritter, the parents filed a $100,000 lawsuit, and more could come out.

The U.S. Sun reported on the Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie lawsuit matter.

What To Know

Last week, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed a civil lawsuit against the Laundries

Criminal defense attorney Josh Ritter said more would come out about Laundrie’s death

Brian Laundrie reportedly left notes near his body saying he killed former girlfriend, Gabby Petito

Bombshells On The Way In Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie Lawsuit

Petito’s dad, Joseph, and mom, Nichole Schmidt, filed a civil lawsuit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie this month in Florida for $100,000 in damages.

Another key point of the lawsuit is that the Petitos alleged the Laundries knew about their son’s criminal act. Additionally, they claim the parents didn’t keep tabs on Brian Laundrie, leading FBI officials to start a large-scale search for the man. Reportedly, the manhunt cost the government a million dollars.

The Laundries called the lawsuit “baseless” and said they helped the government even when they had no obligation to speak to authorities. The couple was never arrested or charged with a crime.

With the civil lawsuit, Ritter said more could come out about the events surrounding the murder investigation. In light of that fact, Ritter could not offer an outcome in the case.

“Though I will say this,” Ritter sold The Sun. “If the Laundries believe that they may expose themselves to even the suspicion of conspiring with their son to destroy evidence or harboring a fugitive, you can expect that discussion of a settlement will happen quickly.”

Ritter weighed in on the possible lawsuit, saying the Petitos could have hired a lawyer on the possibility of a significant payoff at the end or increased media exposure.

Digital Devices Could Hold Key In Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie Lawsuit

The Petitos think Brian Laundrie told his parents about what happened on or around Aug. 28.

But the question remains: Did he communicate by text, cell phone, or in-person? The Laundries may have to surrender their cell phones and other devices.

At least, that would be Ritter’s first request. The lawyer

“We all walk around with an astounding amount of information in our pockets: text messages, emails, phone calls, voicemails, location history, purchase history, you name it,” Ritter said.

Specifically, the lawyer said just the cell phones “contain everything that the Petitos need to prevail in this case.”

Petito’s family said they did not have contact between the Petitos or the Laundries after Brian Laundrie came home to Florida on Sept. 1.

But when an official search started for Gabby Petito’s body, the Laundries did not respond to questions from Petitos. Interestingly, enough they didn’t answer law enforcement questions. But that probably was on the advice of their lawyer.

In the lawsuit, Gabby’s mom claimed Roberta Laundrie blocked her phone number and Facebook profile around Sept. 10.

Lawsuit: Laundries Sought To Abet Son’s Escape From Country

Did Brian Laundrie’s parents help their son escape charges? By all means, the Petito family wants to know.

When officials said Laundrie died by suicide on Nov. 23, 2021, the Laundries helped in the search at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Officials say they found Laundrie’s remains, a backpack, and notebook. For one thing, they said a journal entry revealed the 23-year-old man killed Gabby Petito.

After Brian Laundrie’s initial disappearance, the FBI said the man used Gabby Petito’s bank cards after her death. Nevertheless, the charges got dropped after finding Laundrie’s remains.