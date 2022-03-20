Gabby Petito’s Family Working With Politicians to Expand Missing Persons Database

The family of Gabby Petito is currently working with politicians to help other families whose loved ones disappeared. The late vlogger’s family plans to raise awareness by working with senators and governors to make a national missing person’s database accessible everywhere.

TMZ reported on the Gabby Petito family’s expansion on the missing person database.

What We Know

The family of Gabby Petito is working with politicians to help other families of missing persons.

They also pushed for the use of NamUs.

At the moment, the program is only available in 11 states.

Petito’s father Joe tells TMZ that national media coverage played a role in his daughter’s case. Unfortunately, he knows that not everyone has the same benefits. Thankfully, he agrees that every missing person deserves just as much attention as his daughter did. Therefore, the family plans to push for the expanded use of the government program, NamUs.

NamUs is a national information resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed people in the U.S. The Department of Justice-funded program uses technology, forensic services, and investigative support to help find missing and unidentified remains cases. However, the program is only available in eleven states.

Earlier this year, the parents of Gabby Petito gathered a list of senators. After that, they began calling each one to gather support for expanding U.S. residents’ access to NamUs. They’ve been overwhelmed by all of the positive responses after not even getting through the entire list. Not only that, but the family received the same reaction after reaching out to the governor’s office.

Family of Gabby Petito Sue Brian Laundries’ Parents For Helping Him Escape

After the tragic death of 22-year old Gabby Petito, her parents continue to make it their goal to get justice for their daughter.

To recap, Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. After a nationwide search and constant media coverage, authorities found her body in Wyoming. They located her body one week after being reported missing. Now, her parents’ are taking action against Laundrie.

According to criminal defense attorney Josh Ritter, Petito’s parents, Joe and Nichole, filed a $100,000 lawsuit. Also, more could come out.

The lawsuit pointed out that the Petitos alleged the Laundries knew about their son’s criminal act. Also, they claim the parents didn’t keep an eye on their son, leading FBI officials to begin their search for him.

Criminal defense attorney, Josh Ritter, also discussed the matter with The Sun.

“Though I will say this. If the Laundries believe that they may expose themselves to even the suspicion of conspiring with their son to destroy evidence or harboring a fugitive, you can expect that discussion of a settlement will happen quickly,” said Ritter.

With the lawsuit underway, Ritter revealed that more could come to light regarding the murder investigation.