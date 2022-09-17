Gabby Petito’s Parents Attend 25th Anniversary of National Domestic Violence Hotline in DC

Nearly one year after their daughter’s body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park, Gabby Petito’s parents attend the 25th anniversary of the National Domestic Violence Hotline in Washington D.C.

According to The New York Post, Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents attended Hope Is On The Line in Washington D.C. During the event, nearly 200 survivors, activists, and lawmakers came together to commemorate the hotline’s work over the past 25 years.

The mother of Gabby Petito, Nichole Schmidt tweeted about her experience at the Hope Is On the Line event. “We cried most of the evening, but we are so proud to be part of this,” she shared. “We want to help, we want to make change, we want to fight!”

We cried most of the evening, but we are so proud to be part of this, we want to help, we want to make change, we want to fight! 🦋💗#TogetherWeCan #domesticviolenceawareness https://t.co/ncvj1yv3wn — Nichole Schmidt (@Nikischmidt927) September 15, 2022

The media outlet further revealed that the Gabby Petito Foundation held its first fundraiser on Long Island, New York just days before the body of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend and alleged killer, Brian Laundrie was discovered in a swamp near his parent’s home in Florida. His body was found in October 2021. Laundrie is accused of killing Petito and then leaving her body in Grand Teton National Park in August 2021. The couple had been on a cross-country road trip together when things took a turn. Eventually, Petito and Laundrie had a run-in with authorities about potential abuse. After being questioned, the duo ended up continuing the trip.

Following Gabby Petito’s death, Laundrie drove back to Florida in her van and refused to tell anyone what happened. Days after police began questioning him and his family, Laundrie himself went missing. After one month of searching, authorities found Laundrie’s body in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses Say That Brian Laundrie ‘Swung’ At Gabby Petito With Closed Fist Days Before Murder

Last month, The Sun reported that a witness came forward with more information about the death of Gabby Petito. It was revealed that Brian Laundrie and Petito had a fight that allegedly resulted in Laundrie taking a swing at Petito with a closed fist. The supposed incident occurred just days before Petito’s murder.

The witness shared with the media outlet, “They were kind of yelling and then Brian swung at her, I believe it was his left hand. It was kind of like a slapping motion, but with a closed fist.”

When asked if the incident shocked him, the witness said, “I had to stop and think if I actually saw what I saw for a second. I was coming up to a stoplight going like 15 miles per hour and looked right, they were parked in front of [local market] Moon Flower. They were like on the passenger rear, by the passenger rear tire.”

Gabby Petito’s family is now suing Laundrie’s parents for their daughter’s murder. They are also going after the Moab Police for wrongful death.