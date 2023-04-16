Gary Sinise Foundation Receives Massive $500K Donation to Expand Support for Veterans

The Gary Sinise Foundation has received a $500,000 donation from the J.M. Huber Corporation to help with its efforts for veterans. The money is earmarked toward funding the Empowerment Workshops for surviving spouses and children of fallen soldiers. Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies in the United States.

The donated funds will go towards the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express initiative. It is committed to year-round programming and support for families that honor their fallen heroes. In addition, it encourages them to make new memories. Plus, it provides opportunities to connect with others who know what they’ve been through. Snowball Express Empowerment Workshops are three-day retreats. They help surviving spouses and young adults come together to bond and learn about self-awareness and effective communication methods to lead empowering lives, Yahoo! Finance reports.

Gary Sinise Foundation Workshop Proves Beneficial For Woman Participant

One workshop attendee, Antoinette, reflected on her recent experience by saying, “The Gary Sinise Empowerment Workshop gave me the opportunity and support to dream again. It opened a part of me that had been tucked away, afraid to dream. Now I know that I can soar and go after those dreams. Thank you for providing a safe place to share my deepest feelings.” These activities help participants look more closely at their lives after loss and tap into their resiliency to move forward.

Huber has supported the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program. It builds custom-built, specially adapted, mortgage-free smart homes for United States wounded warriors to help them regain their freedom and independence. Since 2018, Huber has donated Huber Engineered Woods products and financial contributions.

Additional Support Helps Expand Foundation’s Impact On Relief Of Families Of Fallen

This new level of support will expand their impact to focus on the relief and resiliency of the families of the fallen. It aligns with one of the areas of focus for Huber Helps—Wellness. Since supporting the foundation seven years ago, Huber has donated $875,000 to it. In addition, Huber donated nearly $800,000 worth of Huber Engineered Woods products to the R.I.S.E program.

“Supporting the healing and empowerment journey of those who have lost a loved one in the service of our nation aligns with our Company’s core values, particularly that of Respect for People, and helps to build stronger families and communities,” Lea Volpe, Vice President of Communications & Community Relations for Huber, said.

“We are so grateful to Huber for expanding its support of the Gary Sinise Foundation and for everything they do for all our veterans, heroes, defenders and first responders, and their families who sacrifice so much,” Donna Palmer, Executive Director of the Gary Sinise Foundation, said.