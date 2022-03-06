Gas Prices Are on the Rise, But These States Have Been Hit the Hardest

Gas prices are on the rise, but it’s hit some states harder than others.

What You Need to Know

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine has sent gas prices through the roof.

The rise in gas prices may become particulairly noticable in seven states: Wyoming, Missuri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Dakota, Texas, and New Mexico

Data was taken based on what residents would pay for gas annually on average.

These states all have one thing in common: the most popular car in each state is the Ford F-Series truck.

Gas Prices are Rising Across the States

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine has caused gas prices to soar. And unfortunately, this problem is far from over. Gas prices are likely to continue to rise in many states. In the last two weeks, West Texas Intermediate has risen 25% in the less than two weeks since the invasion.

The world has moved to try to isolate Russia economically in response to the invasion, which has caused a massive humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, prices at the gas pump have definitely jumped. In fact, average prices have hit $4 for the second time ever. And it’s not always easy to measure what states are getting hit the hardest. Different states charge different gas taxes, and certain cars are more common in certain states. That being said, it appears those living in seven states are going to get hit the hardest.

The Street analyzed data from Metromile to see which States are taking the biggest hit as gas prices rise. Their results factor in the average number of miles driven in each state as well as the mileage of the most popular car or truck in that state.

It’s definitely not a detailed model, but it definitely still paints a picture.

The Seven States Getting Hit the Hardest All Have One Thing In Common

According to The Street‘s findings, the average American typically pays $1,838 (city) and $2,100 (highway) each year for Gas. But for states that favor cars that require more gas and see people drive farther distances, the yearly price of gas could go way up. In Wyoming, annual prices for gas could go up from $1,428 to $5,014. Meanwhile, in missuri, gas prices could rocket from $1,169 to $3,859.

Additionally, in Oklahoma, annual prices could go from $1,139 to $3,687. Residents in Arkansas could see annual gas prices go up from $1,115 to $3,588. And in North Dakota, the situation isn’t looking great with annual gas prices rising 1,043 to $3,681. Texas could see a jump from $1,017 to $3,369. And finally, New Mexico could see prices also do a jump, from $1,009 to $3,991.

Each of these states have something in common. The most popular car is a Ford F-Series truck.

So if you’re in one of these states, drive a truck that takes a lot of gas, or drive long distances, you could be looking at a serious chunk taken out of your wallet every time you go to the gas pump.