Gas Prices Could Top $5 in ‘Weeks’ in Most US Cities

Gas prices are on the move all across the country, but experts warn that prices will soon reach exorbitant levels in all markets, not just major urban centers like Los Angeles or New York City.

Residents of San Francisco are already feeling the worst of it, as their average gas price throughout the city just topped $5 per gallon. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said it’s the first time an American city has hit such a figure in history. Analysts expect the entirety of California to trend that way in the coming weeks. The rest of the U.S. is moving in that direction, as well, just at a slower pace.

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, many energy experts thought the national average for gasoline would exceed $4 per gallon by Memorial Day. The price of crude oil, a key determiner for gas prices, surpassed $110 a barrel Wednesday.

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $3.72, according to AAA. Prices averaged $3.54 a week ago and $3.41 a month ago, the organization said.

Russian oil certainly affects gas prices, but it is not the only driver

After California, which leads the national average by a whopping 31 cents, Hawaii ($4.63), Oregon ($4.16), Nevada ($4.13), Washington ($4.11), and Alaska ($4.03) round out the top-five most expensive states. Biden administration apologists want to blame the fluctuations on the Russian conflict in Ukraine; but that is just one piece of the puzzle. Since the Democratic regime took office, America has both limited domestic drilling to all-time lows and printed trillions in fiat currency. Dollars are worth less and oil is worth more; the Russian conflict just lit the powder keg.

“American and (European Union) sanctions are having a severe impact on Russia’s ability to sell crude oil; thus crude prices have skyrocketed,” said De Haan of Gas Buddy. Sanctions against Russia, one of the world’s largest suppliers, will result in oil buyers losing access to a key seller.

President Biden echoed these sentiments in the past week. He particularly pointed out that defending Ukraine will result in domestic issues perhaps unforeseen to some Americans.

“I will do everything in my power to limit the pain at the gas pump,” Biden recently said. “This is critical to me.”

Russia is the second-largest oil producer in the world, said Tom Kloza, chief global analyst for the Oil Price Information Service. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as of 2020, Russia contributed about 7 percent of gross petroleum imports to the United States. Kloza said the U.S. gets about 3 percent of its oil from Russia.