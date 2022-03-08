Gas Prices in LA County Reach Nearly $7 a Gallon As Prices Skyrocket Nationwide

Gas prices in LA County and around the country have skyrocketed. In LA county, one station nearly reached $7 according to some sources. The average for the county still hitting a concerning $5.43 on Monday according to ABC7. That’s the county’s 29th record in 31 days.

What you Need To Know

Gas prices have soared amidst the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The average price in LA is the highest recorded ever.

Russia provides 10% of the world’s oil

Right now, the US average sits at $4.009 per gallon.

Gas prices were already climbing thanks to the pandemic

These high prices are feeding inflation, which reached a 40 year high earlier this year.

The Average Price of Gas in LA is the Highest Ever Recorded

In LA County alone, the average price of gas increased by 9.5 cents on Saturday and 12.8 cents on Sunday. That’s the largest increase since July of 2015. In California, the state average rests at $5.34 up from yesterday’s $5.28.

The average price per gallon of gas in California one year ago? $3.74. Right now, the $5.43 average in Los Angeles County is the highest ever recorded, and those numbers could continue to climb.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis, has also disrupted global energy markets. This invasion, which continues to grow more violent, has led to higher gas prices as Russia is a big part of the global energy market. It provides 10% of the World’s oil and 1/3 of Europe’s Natural Gas Supply.

And it’s not just California that’s hurting (though the state is one of the worst). The average price per gallon in the United States has gone over $4, sitting at $4.009 on Sunday according to AAA.

Per the New York Times, the highest all-time average in the united states is $4.114 in 2008. When you account for inflation, that’s $5.25 a gallon today.

Multiple Refineries have Stopped Buying Oil From Russia

Multiple refineries and traders have elected to stop getting crude oil from Russia as the invasion continues. Everyone in the oil industry, from shippers, insurers, banks, and refiners, has started pulling back. This is likely due to the fear of getting entangled with sanctions by dealing with Russia.

Ukrainian leadership has also called for countries to stop buying Russian Oil.

Gas prices were already on a (smaller) but still notable climb before the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. This is likely due to the pandemic. The pandemic caused a lot of supply and demand fluctuations. High gas prices are feeding the flames of inflation, which reached a 40 year high in January.