Gas Prices Skyrocketed 11 Cents Overnight, Fast Approaching $4 Average Nationwide

Gas prices skyrocketed 11 cents from last night to today (March 4), and by the sounds of it, there is little sign of it slowing down.

When we woke up on Friday morning, we learned that the national average price of a gallon of gas was sitting at $3.84. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), that figure is 11 cents more than where it was on Thursday and 27 cents more than where it was just one week ago.

What You Need To Know

Average gas prices are more than $4 per gallon in states like Hawaii, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Alaska, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and approaching $4 per gallon nationwide

Gas in San Francisco hit $5 per gallon for the first time ever

The last time national gas prices were this high was back in July 2008 during the Great Recession

Oil importers and shippers have issued a “de facto ban” on Russian oil

Gas Buddy Analyst Details Why Gas Prices Skyrocketed Over Night

As gas prices around the United States continue to go up, we are quickly approaching the highest national average ever recorded. The previous high was $4.11 per gallon which was recorded back in July of 2008. With that said, the GasBuddy app has the national average a few cents below where AAA has it listed.

The national average now stands at $3.781/gal, up an amazing 20c/gal from a week ago. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 4, 2022

Yesterday's rise in the national average, 6.9c/gal, ties for the 8th largest single day rise ever recorded. Diesel rose 7.4c/gal, tying for it's 6th largest single day rise and the largest since 2013. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 4, 2022

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan says that we could easily hit the $4.10 barrier before the start of April. He explained that the recent hikes are a direct correlation to what’s happening in the Russia-Ukraine situation. De Haan also added that if the situation were to worsen or escalate, we could be facing even more severe impacts in terms of gas prices.

Tom Kloza is the chief global analyst for the Oil Price Information Service. He told USA Today that the ban on Russian oil has decreased the overall global supply and therefore directly contributed to the rise in gas prices.

“Even though the U.S. and EU did not sanction Russia, the various elements of the supply chain are suppressing Russian departures,” Kloza said. “I would have argued that this year would see high gasoline prices under any circumstances but the de facto ban is the accelerant at the moment.”

There is a bit of good news, though. So far, De Haan hasn’t seen any indications of price gouging from gas station owners. Instead, he says that 99 percent of stations are simply passing along the price increase.

“I can see that wholesale gas prices are up 12 cents a gallon today. So that is how we can tell you that prices are going to continue to go up. I would say that probably 99.999 percent of stations are simply passing along the price increase.”