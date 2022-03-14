Gas Theft Is Reportedly on the Rise As Prices Soar

Gas prices have become increasingly problematic for many Americans, but “liquid gold” theft has been on the rise within the last week too. In order to prevent fuel loss and massive repair costs for damaged gas tanks, United States police have offered tips on how Outsiders can protect both their vehicle and gas stores amid the ongoing crisis.

At a Glance:

The national average cost for gas has risen to $4.32 this week.

Gas theft has become an increasingly common problem across the U.S. as prices have risen.

Law enforcement officers are sharing tips on how to best protect vehicles and preserve gas stores.

Gas Prices Have Desperate Americans Resorting to Theft and Property Destruction

Rising gas prices have continued to make national headlines within the last week. However, another common problem has begun to exacerbate struggles. Reports of gas theft have risen across the nation. Now, law enforcement offices from various states have suggested ways to best protect your vehicle, specifically your gas tank.

In speaking to recent thefts, one Hoquiam police department in Washington said, “Thieves will crawl under a larger vehicle, such as a pickup or large truck, and cut the rubber filler neck leading to the tank in order to siphon out the fuel.”

Gas Theft to Leave Drivers Covering More than Lost Fuel Stores

MarketWatch also reported on gas theft in Atlanta, Georgia. The outlet states the city’s police department arrested a man last week for “puncturing gas tanks and stealing gasoline.”

The outlet even shared reports from Elk Valley Canadian Mounted Police Constable, Debra A. Katerenchuk.

“Thieves are not just siphoning gas out of the tank,” she said. “They are drilling a hole in the tank, leading to an expensive repair.”

That said, gas theft victims are not only left to cover the cost of stolen fuel. They’re also left paying a hefty bill for a brand new gas tank.

“The surging gas prices is one thing,” the constable shared, “but the cost to replace the gas tank is a lot more.”

AAA has continued to monitor rising gas prices and the daily national average as theft ensues. Currently, the roadside assistance company reports the national average for gas remaining at $4.32 per gallon, though several states along the West Coast are seeing significantly higher totals.

“As the cost of gasoline continues to rise, we believe these cases of fuel theft from gas tanks will increase as well,” said AAA spokesperson Anlleyn Venegas.

How to Best Protect Your Vehicle Against Damage:

Unfortunately, for many Americans, there’s only so much that can be done to keep gas thieves from siphoning gasoline or damaging vehicles altogether.

Nevertheless, MarketWatch has a handful of tips and tricks for motorists to use to help deter potential thieves.