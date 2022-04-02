General Motors Recalls 681,509 Vehicles Over Windshield Wiper Failure

Spring marks the start of the rainy season for many regions across the United States. The fact makes functioning windshield wipers all the more important as Outsiders across the country travel their daily commute. That said, General Motors issued recalls for more than 680,000 vehicles after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration uncovered a defect in various SUVs.

General Motors issued a recall for 681,509 vehicles on Saturday.

The General Motors recalls affect the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs, with model years for both 2014-and 2015.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a warning about failing windshield wipers.

General Motors Issues Statement Regarding New Recalls

In regard to the current recalls, GM communications manager, Daniel Flores, issued a statement. Flores said, “General Motors is voluntarily recalling certain 2014-2015 model year Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles to replace the front windshield wiper modules in these vehicles.”

According to CNN Business, owners with affected vehicles will receive notice of the recall on May 2nd. Further, auto dealers plan to repair or replace the wipers at no extra cost for vehicle owners.

Consumer Reports states that the recalls are necessary as the ball joints in the windshield wiper modules may experience corrosion. This could cause the wipers to fail. Failed windshield wipers, especially during heavy fog and precipitation days, spell trouble for drivers. The outlet further stated that inoperative wipers could obstruct visibility, increasing the risk of a collision.

The NHTSA stated the latest GM recalls affect about 1% of the automaker’s vehicles.

Additionally, while the current recall affects model year SUVs 2014 through 2015, General Motors experienced a similar recall in 2017. At the time, it affected model year 2013 Chevrolet Equinoxes and GMC Terrains.

General Motors Issued Recall for Headlight Issue Last Month

Ahead of the current windshield wiper issue, GM issued a different recall last month. However, it came only after the company issued a bid with the NHTSA to avoid recalling 700,000 small SUVs. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out that way for the automaker.

Last month, General Motors issued a recall for as many as 740,000 vehicles. It seemed to finally address a problem many drivers have complained about the last few years.

General Motors was forced to issue a recall last month for hundreds of thousands of SUVs with headlights that were deemed far too bright to be safe. The NHTSA said the headlights were causing dangerous glares for oncoming drivers. More specifically, the safety administration stated the headlight housings were illuminating areas with enough light to reduce visibility for other drivers.

Unfortunately, the automaker is unsure how long it will actually take to solve the problem.

Flores stated, “We are still finalizing an actual remedy for the affected vehicles.”

The automaker will likely begin to send out notification letters as early as April 23rd for the last issue.