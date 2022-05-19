Geraldo Rivera of Fox News Claims He Saw a UFO While ‘Stoned on Ecstasy’ in the Bahamas

Geraldo Rivera of Fox News is getting in on the UFO craze and admitting to seeing strange aircraft during an interesting time. While on the show The Five, Rivera opened up. A Congressional hearing opened up with top Pentagon officials answering questions about various aspects of UFOs. However, Rivera’s admission seems a little wilder than most.

UFO in the Bahamas

Geraldo Rivera opened up about a UFO story he had in the Bahamas while “stoned on ecstasy” on Fox News

The rest of the panel on The Five were shocked by the admission and asked Rivera questions about it

Congressional hearings about UFOs have been going on with top Pentagon officials

UFOs have been a hot topic for decades and seem to be hitting a new high in popularity

The Congressional hearings are a big deal. Such a big deal that it has Rivera talking about doing drugs in the Bahamas.

“I’ve sailed around the world, I’ve seen a lot of clear skies,” he said during the show. “I’ve seen satellites, which are kind of spooky, weather balloons, stray aircraft. The only time I ever saw a UFO, I was stoned on ecstasy.”

Of course, his cohorts had to ask immediately. It was a shocking admission live on air. “You were driving on ecstasy?!” Emily Compagno asked.

“It looked like a great, big North Star, brighter than the North star and brighter than the horizon. Then I tried to avoid it,” Rivera went on. “I steered around it, and I went back the other way. It just tracked me everywhere I went.”

Rivera’s other panel members were wanting to know more about his story. It is a strange one. However, when talking about UFOs, aren’t most stories strange? It’s a topic that can be sensitive, and some people would rather not talk about their own experiences. Still, it’s something that has captured the hearts and minds of Americans in the last 80+ years.

Geraldo Rivera UFO Story Shocks ‘The Five’ Panel

It isn’t every day that someone in the media just comes out with a story about doing drugs. Especially ecstasy, throw in the UFO aspect and it’s all entirely too strange. However, if it was told to get people talking, then it worked. Because here we are talking about it, eh? Personally, I love UFOs, and I love stories like this. Just out of left field, like most sightings.

The hearings this week have been interesting to say the least. However, I’ll pose this question to our more conspiracy-theory-loving Outsiders. Who doesn’t love a good conspiracy theory? If the government is admitting they exist, do they actually exist after all? Of course, it’s all in good fun. Stories, jokes, and more about UFOs and aliens are the best.

Hopefully, we’ll keep getting good stories like this.