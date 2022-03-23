Gibson Teams Up With Triumph Motorcycles on ‘1959 Legends’ Les Paul & Motorcycle for Charity

Legendary guitar company Gibson recently teamed with Triumph Motorcycles to create a set of themed, special edition products from each manufacturer. Dubbed the “1959 Legends,” the custom edition Les Paul Standard reissue guitar and Bonneville T120 reissue bike will benefit a men’s mental health and prostate cancer awareness group.

At a glance

Gibson guitar company partnered with Triumph Motorcycles to create a pair of iconic collectibles

Both the guitar and the bike feature custom details like special paint and ornaments

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, an Australian non-profit benefitting men’s health, will issue the prizes to the highest fundraising team around the globe

Both the Gibson Les Paul Standard and the iconic Triumph Bonneville T120 motorcycle made their debut in 1959. The Gibson is known as the “holy grail” of guitars. According to the manufacturers, the collaboration is meant to pay homage to the connection between both cultures.

The package will act as the highest fundraiser award at The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, a global event benefitting men’s health. Whoever raises the highest number of donations for the event will win the coveted prize pair.

Triumph has supported The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for nine years. Over 100,000 riders in over 900 cities globally have raised a collective total of $31 million in donations since the foundation’s beginnings.

What do the Gibson guitar and Triumph Motorcycles bike look like?

The Gibson Les Paul Standard reissue will feature many hand-detailed custom details applied in the Triumph workshop. According to Gibson, some of the features will include a jet black scratchplate with hand-painted coach lining (made to resemble the engine cooling fins of the classic Bonneville T120); a painted and hand-finished reissue switch backplate featuring the “Triumph Gibson 1959 Legends” logo; the Triumph logo laser etched into the lower pickup cover; and an electro-formed metallic gold Triumph badge applied to the headstock.

As for the bike, it will feature a custom-made paint scheme designed to match the Iced Tea Burst finish of the guitar. Also, the brown leather seat will match the guitar case almost perfectly.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022 begins on May 22. It was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. According to its website, the foundation “unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.”

Inspired by Mad Men’s fictional Don Draper standing by a bike in a fine suit, Hawwa initiated an annual themed ride to connect niche enthusiasts in multiple disciplines. So far, riders in 115 countries have raised over $30 million on their rides for men’s health.

Unlike typical “biker weeks,” this event celebrates a more refined palate. Riders routinely dress up in their finest clothes for a classic ride from a bygone era. To participate as a fundraiser or find a community of riders, go to the org’s website; and then set up a profile page. There, you can make a donation, or share your details so that others can make donations in your name. The highest-earning fundraiser will win the epic guitar and motorbike combo.