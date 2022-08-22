Girlfriend of Late Oregon Football Player Spencer Webb Reveals She’s Pregnant

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, revealed she’s pregnant in a social media post. The announcement comes one month after Webb’s tragic death.

Webb, 22, died after falling and hitting his head in an accident at Triangle Lake. Kay posted an emotional message on Instagram after announcing the pregnancy.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one” Kay wrote. “All you ever wanted was to be a father … I know you’ll be the best one from up above.

“Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. Can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

Spencer Webb’s Death Devastated the Sports World

Spencer Webb’s tragic passing in July shocked and devastated the sports world. The 22-year-old made a huge impact on those around him.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning wrote on Instagram. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

“It’s a big loss for everybody, just truly unbelievable,” Terrance Leonard, a longtime area coach and friend told The Sacramento Bee. “Spence was like a son to me. He played with great energy. He was such a nice kid with a great personality.”

“My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as I love you,” Kay wrote after Webb’s tragic passing. “You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me. We had so many big plans. I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart.”