GM Expects Record Sales Year for Chevy Bolt EV After High-Profile Recall

Despite a recent high-profile recall, General Motors (GM) announced that it is expecting a record sales year for the Chevy Bolt EV.

Here are the Details About the Chevy Bolt EV sales

According to CNBC, General Motors said it expects sales of its Chevy Bolt EV to rebound after the automaker recalled more than 140,000 of the vehicle. This was due to several vehicles catching on fire. The car company also released a bigger model of the vehicle, EUV.

Speaking about the car sales rebound, Steve Majoros, Vice President of Chevrolet marketing, stated, “We see a record number of sales and production for ’22. And we see ’23 being bigger than ’22. We are bullish on both EV and EUV.”

Majoros also said that GM will attempt to relaunch the Bolt models to Americans starting on Thursday (April 7th). It will also release a new national television campaign for the cars. “We think we have a lot of interest and awareness for this. I think it’s going to continue with our advertising efforts.”

The media outlet further revealed that the Chevy Bolt EV went on sale in December of 2016. The EUV version of the vehicle was released prior to the major recall. The Bolt nameplates achieved record sales of nearly 25,000 units in 2021.

GM President Previously Declared the Car Brand Wants to Put Everyone in an EV

In 2021, GM President Mark Reuss spoke about the release of the Bolt EUVs. “We want to put everyone in an EV. And the new Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV are crucial to doing so. Together, they enable mainstream customers to be part of our vision of zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.”

At the time, Phil Zak, Executive Design Director for Chevy, spoke about the design of both vehicles. “The new Bolt EUV and Bolt EV build on our bold and athletic Chevrolet SUV design themes. But are executed in a uniquely electric way. These two designs feature excellent proportions and tech-focused interiors. With more premium materials. Which are key to EV portfolio.”

Several months after the recall, GM spokesman Kevin Kelly announced that production of the Bolt EV and EUV has officially resumed. “We’re excited to have The Bolt EV/EUV back in the market.”

The Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are in production at the GM Orion Assembly plant. It was noted that the automaker and LG Energy Solution were able to identify two battery manufacturing issues which were a torn anode tab and folded separator. GM confirms 18 Bolt fires globally.