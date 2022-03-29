GM Looks To Expedite Production of Electric Hummer as Reservations Exceed 65,000

GM is planning to increase production of the company’s electric Hummer as reservations for the vehicle have exceeded preliminary expectations. This announcement comes as GM is actually ahead of its initial production schedule. However, the company set this schedule before receiving more reservations for the electric Hummer than they had anticipated. Now, in order to meet the demand for the Hummer EV, GM is putting plans into place to expedite vehicle production. The company aims to fill all current reservations within the next few years.

What We Know

Since releasing its electric Hummer, GMC has received more than 65,000 reservations for the vehicle.

These reservations are far higher than the automaker initially anticipated.

In order to keep up with this demand, the vehicle producer is attempting to expedite the production of the electric vehicle.

The Hummer EV is currently on showroom floors. However, new orders will not be delivered for some time due to the large number of reservations.

“We’re seeing momentum building,” says Duncan Aldred global vice president of GMC.

GM Working To Amp Up Production of Recently Released Electric Hummer After Receiving Order Far Higher Than Anticipated

With reservation numbers hitting levels higher than expected GMC is increasing production of the company’s electric Hummer. Many of these reservations are for the EV’s pickup model. The EV pickup is the first EV model the company launched in this line. However, since then, reservations for the recently released electric Hummer SUV have begun to climb as well.

According to GMC officials, their initial production schedule is right on schedule, if not slightly ahead. However, the company is now re-evaluating this schedule in light of the unexpected number of reservations GMC has received for the EVs.

“Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan,” notes global vice president of GMC, Duncan Aldred.

“We’re putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well,” Aldred explains. “So we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought.” Aldred adds that EV production is certainly picking up and the company is seeing the “momentum building.”

GM Has Seen Unprecedented Vehicle Reservations In the Past Month

Many of the reservations the automaker giant has received have come in recent weeks. The company started advertising the electric Hummer models earlier in the year, employing NBA legend Lebron James as the vehicle’s celebrity spokesperson.

The electric Hummer pickup is the first vehicle to feature Ultium, the company’s next-generation batteries, and platform. The company has released the vehicle as a sort of flagship for an entire future brand of vehicles.

The current Hummer EV, the limited “Edition 1” starts at a price tag of $110,295. However, the company is planning lower-priced versions of the EV which will range from about $80,000 to $100,000.