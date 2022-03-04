GM Loses Bid To Avoid Recall for 727,000 Vehicles for Headlights That Are Too Bright

There’s been a GM headlight recall for about 727,000 small SUVs. These SUVs have headlight beams that are too bright.

This headlight recall has been an ongoing battle between General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In 2019, the automaker asked the NHTSA if it could avoid a recall. Their reasoning was that the problem didn’t affect the safety of other vehicles. The petition to avoid a GM headlight recall covered GMC Terrain SUVs models from 2010 through 2017.

NHTSA Denies Request To Avoid GM Headlight Recall

However, the NHTSA has officially denied that request, based on a document posted on the Federal Register website. Now, GM is reviewing the decision and deciding what their next step will be. Most likely, the automaker will have to do a recall for not complying with federal safety regulations.

In documents, GM said that the lights meet recognized industry standards. In fact, they only had one complaint from a customer about headlights shining up into trees.

According to the NHTSA, the SUVs included in the GM headlight recall do not meet industry standards. The agency says that parts of the headlight beam are three times brighter than allowed, according to ABC News.

Even though GM says that the headlights don’t cause safety issues for other cars, that’s not necessarily true. With their headlights being so bright, they could easily cause a glare or distract other drivers.

GM Suspends Auto Exports To Russia

In other news, GM has decided to suspend all auto exports to Russia. This is due to Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine. This export suspension will last until further notice. “Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this time,” GM said in a statement. “The loss of life is a tragedy and our overriding concern is for the safety of the people in the region.”

General Motors also said that they are working hard to keep all of their staff in Russia safe. Amid this conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the automaker is analyzing the effects that sanctions will have on its business. “We will continue to monitor developments and take action to implement mitigation strategies as appropriate,” they added.

Other automakers have followed suit. Daimler Truck and Volvo have also suspended some of their business in Russia. For Volvo, this decision is due to the potential risks with trading material with Russia. In a statement, they said that “Volvo Cars will not deliver any cars to the Russian market until further notice.”

According to a spokesperson for the automaker, they typically export vehicles to Russia from plants in Sweden, China, and the U.S. Last year, Volvo sold around 9,000 vehicles in Russia.

Daimler Truck is stopping all business activity in Russia, including their partnership with a Russian truck company. The automaker said that they are deeply shocked by what is happening in Ukraine right now. In a statement, they said, “We will comply with all measures taken by the German government and the EU.”