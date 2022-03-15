GM Set To Begin Production of Brand’s First Electric Vehicle Model

Production of a new GM electric vehicle will start next week. It will be Cadillac’s first electric vehicle. Production is set to start as planned at a plant in Tennessee, despite pandemic issues and supply chain issues. These problems have shut down plants and delayed cars in the past. However, according to the vice president of Cadillac, Rory Harvey, the EV crossover car is not currently being faced with these issues.

“Lyriq has been protected as we worked our way through it,” Harvey explained.

The fact that the Lyriq is set to start being made on time despite these issues shows how important this EV is to Cadillac and GM.

GM’s New Electric Vehicle Starts Out At $60K

The Lyriq is the first of a new lineup of electric cars and SUVs that the brand is rolling out. Eventually, the automaker wants to make exclusively all-electric vehicles by 2030.

Harvey said that units of the EV car are expected to start arriving on dealer lots in May. The Lyriq starts at $59,990.

The EV car was first unveiled by Cadillac in August 2020 as one of the first cars to launch with GM’s next-generation Ultium EV architecture. The Lyriq has been called the new “technology spearhead” that will take on Tesla and other EV automakers.

There’s been massive interest in this new electric vehicle from GM. According to Harvey, Cadillac has had more than 220,000 people reach out and ask for more details on the EV. However, CNBC reports that the Cadillac VP would not reveal how many reservations the car has at this time.

“With the level of demand that we think that we’ve got for the Lyriq, we’re looking to increase capacity fairly significantly from where the previous plan of record was,” Harvey said.

GM Wants To Use EVs To Power Houses During Outages

Many US states, especially California, experience significant power outages during certain times of the year. However, GM officials aim for their EV cars to bear the brunt of an outage.

This summer, the automaker is teaming up with energy companies in CA to help the state’s power grid, which is prone to outages. Thanks to a plan made with Pacific Gas and Electric, GM electric vehicles will serve as mobile battery packs for a small group of PG&E customers.

“Imagine a future in which there’s an EV in every garage that functions as a backup power source whenever it’s needed,” said GM spokesperson Rick Spina.

All GM electric vehicles that have been sold up to this point have the necessary hardware to do this. Based on data and estimations, the plan says that the average CA home would use around 20 kilowatts daily. Based on that number, a fully-charged Chevy Bolt should be able to power a single home for three days.

If the plan works, it could be life-changing for some Californians.