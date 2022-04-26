GM to Produce Hybrid, All-Electric Corvettes in 2023

GM announced Monday that it’ll be producing an “electrified” Chevy Corvette next year, followed by an all-electric version of the iconic All-American sports car.

GM gave an initial glimpse of the new Corvette in a video posted on Chevrolet’s social media account. Then GM president Mark Reuss gave more details about the new Corvette during an interview with CNBC.

“We will have an electrified Corvette next year, so it’s coming very quick,” Reuss told CNBC during an interview on “Squawk Box.” “This is in addition to all of the great performance that Chevrolet and Corvette have been known for, for many, many years with our internal combustion engines.”

So yes, there will be gas-powered Corvettes coming off the assembly lines, too. It’s unclear how “electrified” next year’s Corvette will be. According to CNN, “electrified” is an auto industry term that covers hybrids to fully electric vehicles. Engineers classify any car or truck with an electric motor as “electrified.”

The Corvette shown in the video is painted in black and silver camo. Check out how GM engineers envision the next great American sportscar.

GM Announces New Electrified Corvette Day Before Rival Ford Hosts Big Event for F-150 Lightning Truck

It’s a big week for EV models. Ford officials will host an event Tuesday at its Rouge assembly plant.in Dearborn, Mich., to show off its electric F-150 Lightning truck. Yahoo Finance reported that over the weekend, Ford appeared to stop taking orders for the new truck. Ford told Yahoo that it is “not accepting any more reservations.” The company had planned to stop taking orders after it got to 200,000.

It’s getting competitive for hybrid or EV sports cars. The site DrivingElectric.com ranked the top 10 sports cars for 2022. They are: Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S Plaid, Kia EV6 GT, Audi RS e-tron GT, BMW i4 M50 and Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Also on the list — Lexus LC 500h, Lotus Evija, Skoda Octavia vRS iV and Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

Lamborghini is working on a plug-in hybrid sports car. But it’s said that current battery technology doesn’t lend itself to a sports car kind of performance.

Car and Driver reported that the electric Corvette will use the GM Ultium battery platform. And it all could be trademarked under the name “E-Ray.”

GM has announced plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2035. The company is in the process of releasing 30 new EVs globally by 2025 through a $35 billion investment in electric and autonomous vehicles by that time.