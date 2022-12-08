Google’s Most Searched Words of 2022 Revealed

As 2022 draws to a close, Google has compiled its list of the most searched words, definitions, movies, celebrities, and current events from the last year. Google searches, Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, Spotify Wrapped: they’re all brief time capsules into what we were doing with our year. It’s been a tough 12 months—more like a tough 36 months if we’re being honest—and it’s neat to see what caught our interest this year.

So, without further ado, here are the most Googled words and phrases from 2022.

What Did We All Google Most This Year?

Popular Searches Overall

Wordle – This New York Times Company platform—created by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle—launched in 2022 and took off immediately. “Did you do the Wordle today?” became a common phrase in our vocabulary, so it makes sense that it’s the No. 1 most popular Google search this year. Election results – The midterm elections were this year on Nov. 8, and voting became the thing on everyone’s minds. 36 states held gubernatorial elections, while elections were also held for House and Senate seats. Still looking for election results? Check out Politico for helpful information and easy-to-decipher graphics. Betty White – The actress and national treasure died in 2021. But, her 100th birthday celebration still kicked off with a film in 2022. The documentary celebrated her incredible life and career, from “The Golden Girls” to her conservation work. Queen Elizabeth – The Queen passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, and her death was met with global mourning. She was the monarch of the United Kingdom from Feb. 6, 1952, until her death. Bob Saget – The “Full House” star died on Jan. 9, 2022, and it seems like we’re still reeling from his passing. His widow Kelly Rizzo shares her struggles as she continues to grieve on social media. Ukraine – Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. So far there have been at least 41,295 people killed and 14 million people displaced on both the Ukrainian and Russian fronts. Mega Millions Powerball numbers Anne Heche – Tragically, actress Anne Heche died on August 11, 2022, after crashing her car into the side of a home. She was 53 years old. Jeffrey Dahmer – Netflix released its drama series based on the serial killer on Sept. 21, 2022, and people flocked to it. Whether you’re a true crime fan or not, almost no one could resist the thrall of this series.

What Else Were We Looking Up in 2022?

Most Searched People

Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Amber Heard, Antonio Brown, Kari Lake, Anna Sorokin (Delvey), Chris Rock, Andrew Tate, Adam Levine, and Serena Williams

Most Googled Current Events

Election results, Queen Elizabeth passing, Ukraine, Powerball numbers, Hurricane Ian, monkeypox, Texas school shooting, Will Smith Oscars, Johnny Depp verdict, and Roe v Wade

What in Pop Culture Caught Our Attention the Most?

Most Searched Movies

“Encanto,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Batman,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Black Adam,” “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Morbius,” and “Turning Red”

Most Googled TV Shows

“Euphoria,” “Stranger Things,” “The Watcher,” “Inventing Anna,” “House of the Dragon,” “Moon Knight,” “Yellowstone,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”

And You Can Google the Rest…

That’s just a portion of the top Googled words and phrases from 2022. For the full list check out NPR.