Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil Makes Official Prediction

It’s official! During the Groundhog Day 2023 festivities, Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction of when Spring 2023 will be arriving.

According to Newsweek, Phil made his weather prediction during the Groundhog Day 2023 ceremony in front of a more than 5,000 in-person and virtual crowd. The famed groundhog did see his shadow upon leaving his den on Thursday (February 2nd). This means that winter will continue for six more weeks. Had he not seen his shadow, it would have been an early spring for everyone.

CBS News further reports that Phil made his Groundhog Day 2023 prediction as a storm causes some damage in the south. The Northeast portion of the U.S. is now bracing for an arctic blast that will be hitting later this week.

The Southern U.S. states experienced sleet and snow on Wednesday (February 1st). This caused more than 3,300 flights tore grounded while thousands of people were left without power. At least eight weather-related deaths have reportedly been confirmed in the state of Texas.

Groundhog Day Originates From a German Legend

CBS also reports that the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney originated from a German legend about a groundhog. During the event, attendees gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as the groundhog’s “inner circle” summon him from his home at dawn. They then watch as the famed groundhog either sees or doesn’t see his shadow.

Newsweek also stated that the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club President, Thomas Dunkel, is said to be the only person who is able to understand “groundhogese.” He was the one who translated Phil’s weather prediction.

Records dating back to 1887 reveal that Phil has predicted when spring will arrive more than 100 times. However, organizers of the annual event say that 10 years were lost due to a lack of record keeping.

The 2023 spring forecast follows 2022 and 2021 with the same prediction. Although Phil may have predicted a longer winter, New York City’s Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring on Groundhog Day 2023. Daily News stated that this is the eighth year in a row that Chuck has predicted an early spring.

Organizers of the Groundhog Day 2023 event on Staten Island say Chuck has a 80% accuracy rate when it comes to his prediction. The organizers also claim Chuck to have the highest success rate in the entire U.S.

Although he didn’t attend this year’s Groundhog Day festivities, Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, encouraged Chuck to make an early spring prediction in a video message. “Like a true New Yorker, Staten Island Church is ready to spring into action to do his duty,” Adams declared in his video message. He went on to add, “Chuck, please don’t see your shadow!”