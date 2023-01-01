Guests Stranded on 400-Foot Tall Ferris Wheel at Orlando’s ICON Park on New Year’s Eve: VIDEO

Riders on a 400-foot tall Ferris wheel were evacuated from the ride in an Orlando amusement park. This comes after the ride lost power with sparks flying from the bottom of the huge observation wheel. Additionally, the shocking moment and the resulting rescue efforts are now quickly going viral.

The harrowing ride happened on New Year’s Eve at the busy ICON park in Orlando. Things took a quick turn for parkgoers enjoying a run on the ICON Park observation wheel in Orlando that evening. The ride was cut short when the massive wheel came to a full stop due to a power failure.

Not only that but sparks and a small fire can be seen shooting from an area toward the bottom side of the ride. A terrifying aspect that made the daring rescue even more harrowing.

Several Ride Capsules On The Orlando Ferris Wheel Were Occupied When The Observation Ride Lost Power

According to reports, Orange County Fire Rescuers were called to the park a little before 6:30 pm on New Year’s Eve. The rescuers report that as many as 20 to 30 of the ride capsules were occupied when the observation wheel lost power.

Once on the scene, rescuers began climbing the massive ride using ladder trucks in their effort. One by one they were able to evacuate the pods. Reports note that it took hours to bring the riders to safety.

“SO SCARY!” reads a recent tweet showing the wild video. The post continues to show the terrifying events as rescuers continue to evacuate guests from the ride. The video also shows some terrifying moments as sparks and flames cascade down a part of the ride.

“Guests were stuck on the 400-foot tall wheel at ICON Park in Orlando for hours after the ride lost power on New Year’s Eve,” the Twitter post continues.

SO SCARY! Guests were stuck on the 400-foot tall wheel at ICON Park in Orlando for hours after the ride lost power on New Year’s Eve. Read more: https://t.co/8WbVa1FBjg pic.twitter.com/89jZpVQt01 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 1, 2023

“The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” notes a statement from ICON Park officials.

Power Returns To The Ride Allowing Operators To Manually Rotate The Wheel To Ease Rescue Efforts

After some time, the power to the massive ride began running once again. At this point, the observation wheel’s operators began to manually rotate the ride. This was a big part of helping riders get closer to the ground for easier rescue. By 10 p.m. rescuers had helped nearly 60 riders off the massive wheel. However, more were still waiting on rescue at that point.

The ICON Park in Orlando is the same location where 14-year-old Tyree Sampson fell to his death from a now inoperable drop ride. No injuries are reported in connection with Saturday’s terrifying event.