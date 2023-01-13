Harley-Davidson Converting Portion of Its Wisconsin Headquarters Into Public Park for Local Community

Harley-Davidson is transforming part of its headquarters in Milwaukee into an open park for both employees and community members to enjoy. On Wednesday, January 11th, the iconic motorcycle maker unveiled plans to transform a central portion of their Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into an inviting public park. They hope it will not only be beneficial for H-D’s employees but also bring people from across the area to experience Milwaukee’s near west side.

Heatherwick Studio has been given the task of transforming the concrete area. They plan to transform it into an inviting, green, and upbeat public space. They hope it can be enjoyed by everyone from local workers to members of the community. The Harley-Davidson Foundation will begin the development of this project, and soon there will be an opportunity for donors to expand and improve it. As a result, more sponsorships may become available in the future.

Recently, the Foundation amassed a group of citizens and stakeholders to create an extensive vision for progress in the Near West Side community. After some time, it became clear that one of the most critical requirements was more green space.

“Our goal is to turn this factory land into a public park for the people of Milwaukee, said Thomas Heatherwick, Director, Heatherwick Studios. “We want to make an exciting community space. [Here] people can come together with friends and family and experience the wildness of nature alongside spaces for food, performance, and play. The ambition is to highlight and celebrate renewed life in the Near West Side of this very special city.”

Harley-Davidson hopes the project brings the community closer to the company

To bring this vision to life, Harley-Davidson donated the land for the project to the Foundation. Multiple stakeholders provided input in designing a one-of-a-kind community park from Heatherwick Studio.

At the center of the park is “The Hub”, a multi-purpose events area, surrounded by flourishing vegetation and trees. This sunken space measures 83 meters (around 272 feet) in width. It has tiered seating to bring people together from across all parts of this community—riders and employees. The vision for The Hub was one where bonds could be strengthened and shared between these individuals.

Its unique design incorporates a blend of motorbike routes, parking areas, sidewalks, and seating options along with 360-degree sightlines. 10 locally sourced brick varieties have been carefully chosen for the Hub’s construction. This will be alongside natural wany-edge timber and weathered steel giving it an inviting look and feel.

On one side, the Hub will provide mesmerizing views of Harley-Davidson’s stunning brick edifices. In its other direction lies a park filled with 120 species of native plants and trees. 20 types of trees and 100 varieties of perennials that are sacred to the Forest County Potawatomi. Additionally, plans for a market street, tranquil garden, and nature playground are in place as well. Come spring 2023, construction of the community park will begin and by summer 2024 it will be ready to use.