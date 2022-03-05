Harley Davidson Electric Spin-off Brand LiveWire Projects Massive Growth Over Next Decade

Since 1903, Harley Davidson has dominated the streets with loud and proud motorcycles, but recently, the company has invested in a new direction with their spin-off brand, LiveWire. First released in 2019, LiveWire One was our first look at Harley Davidson’s take on the electric bike industry, and though the model didn’t break any sales records, the parent company has big hopes for the near future.

What We Know

Harley Davidson’s electric spin-off brand, LiveWire, didn’t make a huge first impression

HD expects LiveWire to sell 100,000 bikes by 2026, 190,000 by 2030

Company is releasing new mid-sized upright naked bike, the Del Mar

Harley Davidson Expects LiveWire Will Sell Hundreds of Thousands in Just Four Years

The LiveWire is certainly a change from the typical image associated with Harley Davidson. Whereas many of the company’s motorcycles exude that rough-and-tough lifestyle, the LiveWire One is much sleeker and high-tech.

According to some experienced riders, there are still a few kinks to work out, including highway range and overall infrastructure. Still, they claim that it’s worth the high price.

Interestingly, the company expects to see a massive leap from just a few thousand sales of the LiveWire One in 2020 to no short of 100,000 in 2026. RideApart obtained an official document that stated that Harley Davidson also projects that they’ll see just shy of 200,000 annually by the end of the decade.

So, what’s behind their high self-esteem?

LiveWire Is Working with This Manufacturer on New Model

Apparently, Harley Davidson’s spin-off brand has a lot in the works. This year, LiveWire is working with KYMCO to develop another mid-sized electric model called the Del Mar. Unlike its motorized cousins, the Del Mar’s claim to fame is its lightweight, stripped-down body. Ultimately, this new bike will create a platform for the future of EV bikes which will likely cause a shift in consumers to favor these slimmer models.

The Del Mar will also help LiveWire to expand to the European and Asian markets. Hopefully, this expansion will also eventually bring the price of the LiveWire One down from its current $22,000.

Harley Davidson Cuts off Bike Shipments to Russia

LiveWire isn’t the only reason Harley Davidson has been making headlines. In light of the events overseas, the company has decided to halt bike shipments to Russia. They’ve also decided to halt operations within the country as well. It’s unclear if this bike embargo is temporary or permanent, but in the meantime, that means more units will be available in other markets.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Harley Davidson released a brief statement regarding their stance, offering “Our thoughts continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis.”