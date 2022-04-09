Harley-Davidson Recalls Thousands of Motorcycles Over Potential Hazard

Harley-Davidson Motor Company has issued a recall on its motorcycles that affects more than 4,000 bikers. Issued on March 16, the recall involves several Sportster models, including the Harley-Davidson model XL1200NS manufactured in 2021, model XL1200X manufactured in 2021 and 2022, and model XL883N manufactured in 2021 and 2022.

What to Know

Latest Harley-Davidson recall involves missing brake fluid warning label

Models include several Sportster models from 2021 and 2022

HD is offering free inspection and replacement for affected owners

The latest recall has to do with missing brake fluid warning labels. Without these labels, operating the motorcycle “may lead to improper brake system maintenance, affecting brake performance and increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the notice.

Regarding these Sportster models, Harley Davidson worries that even if they do have the labels, they may detach from the brake fluid reservoir caps. Because of this, “these motorcycles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 122, ‘Motorcycle Brake Systems.'”

In response to the discovery, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reached out to Harley-Davidson bike owners via notification letters. Owners can take their bikes to a dealer for free label inspection and replacement. Or, Harley-Davidson will mail the replacement parts directly to them.

Additionally, motorists can check to see if they need to bring in their bikes for repairs by calling 1-888-327-4236. They can also go online to access the NHTSA’s website here for more information about the recall.

Harley-Davidson Released Recall This Time Last Year

Oddly enough, Harley-Davidson issued a similar recall this time last year regarding certain 2019 to 2021 Sportster models. Rather than the brake fluid labels, though, this recall had to do with the headlights. According to documents that the NHTSA obtained, “the headlight assembly has a shield over the headlight bulb. That bulb shield can cause the bulb itself to get hot in the wrong areas and potentially develop a hole and burn out the filaments inside, making the light useless,” as the Auto Blog reported. The recall involved over 31,000 Harley-Davidson Sportsters.

The problem certainly isn’t directly life-threatening. However, for night motorists, that headlight can be the difference between a safe trip home and a head-on collision. Harley-Davidson stated that the solution would be to replace the bulb shield to prevent the problem from occurring.

“This is a voluntary recall announced by Harley-Davidson in the interest of our customers’ safety and satisfaction with our motorcycles,” a Harley-Davidson spokesperson told the Milwaukee Business Journal Wednesday via email. “The service will be performed at no cost to customers.”

Just as with the latest recall, Harley-Davidson offered to fix this issue for free. The company has also contacted the affected motorists.