Harley-Davidson Reveals Line of Military-Themed Motorcycles

On June 21, Harley-Davidson introduced their Enthusiast Collection; a curated collection of specially designed motorcycles representing different interests or occupations of people in the motorcycle community. They first released a limited edition G.I. Enthusiast Collection, which celebrates veterans and active-duty service members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Harley-Davidson announced a halt on production in May, but that has since lifted, and the company is back to producing new bikes.

At a Glance

Limited Edition Motorcycle Collection Launched, Two Veterans Awarded New Bikes

“The Enthusiast Collection motorcycles are inspired by Harley-Davidson riders and their unique stories,” said Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Jochen Zeitz. “Harley-Davidson is proud to launch this program with the G.I. Enthusiast Collection, which honors the legacy of Harley-Davidson riders who have served or actively serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.”

Additionally, Harley-Davidson awarded special edition models of the motorcycles to two veterans to launch the collection, according to the blog Motorcycle. Gary Wetzel served in Vietnam and is a Medal of Honor recipient. He is a dedicated member of the veteran community. Brian “Amarok” Critton served in the Army for 10 years, including a tour in Iraq, and is also active with the Wounded Warriors Project. He saved a woman from a burning car in March 2022 when he just happened to ride by; he used his instincts and training to rescue her in time. Harley-Davidson chose these two veterans to launch the collection because their actions demonstrated and exemplified what the company considers the “spirit” of motorcycle enthusiasts and of the brand. The company takes its image seriously, and constantly supports local communities and worldwide causes.

New Harley-Davidson Military-Inspired Bikes: What Are the Specs?

Firstly, the company painted the new bikes with Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint, the color custom created for Harley-Davidson and the collection. The bikes also feature service-inspired graphics and decals. These new designs are only available for the Pan America 1250 Special, as well as the Tri Glide Ultra in the U.S.

Secondly, according to Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design, Brad Richards, the paint color is a homage to the Harley-Davidson WLA; a bike built during World War II for the U.S. Army. It primarily featured an olive drab green color usually with a white five-pointed star decal on the fuel tank.

“The tank graphic also features a stenciled ‘H-D’ and a location of Milwaukee, Wisconsin abbreviated, inspired from the spec tags found on government-issued military equipment,” said Richards in addition. “The stenciled approach is a treatment often found on military vehicles as lettering was frequently done in the field. Here we’re calling out the birthplace of the Harley-Davidson Motor Company and the original WLA model.”