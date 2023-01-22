Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO

Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future.

While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”

Harley-Davidson launched its first electric motorcycle in 2018. It is called LiveWire. While speaking about the company’s future, Zeitz stated that electrification is the next logical step in the brand’s evolution.

“If you look at the past 120 years, the company has always evolved, never stood still,” he continued. The CEO noted that much like the founders did at that time, the company is trying to reinvent and invent something unique. “That’s obviously something that we as a company need to do as well.”

Zietz further explained that what the brand is now doing is celebrating its past but considering the evolving aspects of its growth at the same time. “It’s a natural evolution that needed to happen,” he said about the electric bikes. “I believe in big transformational change for iconic brands, which is what I’ve always done in my life.”

Although Zeitz is talking about going full electric, he did not that he does expect Harley-Davidson to drop petrol altogether in the near future. Its current timeline to become fully electric is longer than other auto brands, notably including Volvo, Fiat, Mercedes, Buick, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce. . “We’re thinking, ‘how do we evolve if you think really long term,’” Zeitz said. “As this will not be an overnight transition.”

Harley-Davidson CEO Says It May Take Decades to Evolve Into An All-Electric Brand

As he continued to explain Harley-Davidson’s stance on going full electric in the future, Zeitz said that it may take decades for the brand to take that step. “But you have to also think in decades rather than just thinking about what year and the short-termism that everyone is exposed to as a public company.”

Zeitz then said that he and his team are thinking about the transition as well as preparing for that transition. This is why the brand’s all-electric motorcycle, LiveWire, was born.

Meanwhile, as a first step in its latest evolution, Harley-Davidson is focusing on revamping its offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company will start that by creating a public park, which will include an amphitheater. This will hold approximately 700 motorcycles.

LiveWire has a 146/95-mile city/combined range and can go from 0-60 in just three seconds. The motorcycle also has a fast charge of 60 minutes. Zeitz previously stated that LiveWire will “spearhead” the development of electrifying Harley-Davidson through innovative technology and focus more on the urban consumer.