Hawaii To Lift Last State Mask Mandate in the US

The state of Hawaii is the last in the country to officially end its mask mandate. But it won’t be too much longer before it’s lifted as well.

That’s right, Outsiders. Hawaii Governor David Ige made a statement on Tuesday, revealing that the state’s mask mandate will expire on March 25. That makes it the last U.S. state to announce that it will be dropping its face-cover requirement.

What You Need To Know

Hawaii is the last in the United States to lift its mask mandate

Mandate will be lifted by March 26, according to Hawaii Governor David Ige

Announcement came a day after Puerto Rico said it was ending its mask requirements as well

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations across the country have bee falling by double-digit percentages

Hawaii Governor David Ige took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to issue to let residents know that the state’s mask mandate would be expiring on March 25.

“It’s taken the entire community to get to this point,” Ige said in a tweet. “With lowered case counts and hospitalizations. If we see another surge, we will be ready to reinstitute the mask policy, if needed.”

Ige detailed the COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations, showing that the numbers have been decreasing recently. The seven-day new case average is roughly 140 compared to a week ago when it was more than 300.

I want to once again thank everyone for their hard work and commitment to keeping our community safe. I know this is a milestone many have been waiting for. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) March 8, 2022

Health officials in the state are still recommending that people wear masks while indoors at schools, hospitals, prisons, and other “congregate living settings.”

Governor Credits Hawaii’s ‘Culture of Caring’ for Low COVID-19 Rates

Hawaii Governor David Ige credits Hawaii’s culture of caring for others to their low COVID-19 rates.

“I do believe that we are the last community to release the mask mandate because we care about each other and we care about our community,” he said. “We are all willing to sacrifice to keep each other healthy and safe.”

Sheila Herr, a resident of Kauai, agrees. Even when the mask mandate is lifted, she said that she will continue to wear a mask when indoors and around other people at the grocery store.

“The majority of my friends on Kauai agree that we should wear masks to protect each other,” she said.

Dr. Sarah Kemble, the state’s epidemiologist believes residents of Hawaii will continue to wear masks as well. She explained as much to AP News.

“Some will do it out of an abundance of caution. Others because they are at risk. So please encourage those who feel comfortable wearing masks to continue to do so.”